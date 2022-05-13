Unlock an Open World with BenQ’s X3000i, the World’s First 4LED 4K HDR Gaming Projector

Gamers can explore an immersive infinite universe for ultra-realistic games at home even as Singapore reopens its physical borders

Model

X3000i

Projection System

DLP 0.65"

Resolution

4K 2160P (3840x2160)

Brightness

3000 lumen

Contrast Ratio (FOFO)

500,000:1 (w/ Dynamic Black)

Display Color

1.07 Billion Colors

Aspect Ratio

Native 16:9 (5 aspect ratio selectable)

Color Space

100% DCI-P3

Throw Ratio

1.15 - 1.5 (100" @ 8.2 ft =2.5 m)

Zoom Ratio

1.3x

Lens

F / # = 1.8 – 2.25 , f = 17.02~22.21 mm

Keystone

2D, (Auto)Vertical ± 30 degrees; Horizontal ± 30 degrees

Projection Size



(Clear Focus / Maximum)

60" – 180" / 30" – 300"

Noise

32/28 dB

Dimensions(W x H x D)

10.7 x 7.8 x 10.2 inches (272 x 197.1 x 259.4 mm) w/o adjustment feet

Weight

14 lbs. (6.4 Kg +/- 100g)

Picture Mode

Bright / Living Room / Game / Sports / Cinema / (3D) / (HDR10) / (HDR Game) / (HLG) / User

Others

HDR10/HLG Compatibility, 3D

Gaming Compatibility

Console Game

Playstation 5, Playstation 4 Pro, Playstation 4, Playstation Slim



XBox One X, Xbox One S



Nintendo Switch

Latency

16.67ms: 4K@60Hz



16.67ms: 1080p@60Hz



8.33ms: 1080p@120Hz



4.16ms: 1080p@240Hz





[1] The market share data source by FutureSource CY 2021 report, the Asia Pacific region includes Australia, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Maghreb, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Rest Middle East, Rest of Africa, Rest of CIS, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, UAE and Vietnam.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 May 2022 - BenQ, the world's leading projector brand, has released the X3000i, the world's first 4LED True 4K HDR Gaming Projector with 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage powered by BenQ's proprietary CinematicColor™ technology, enveloping audio with treVolo surround sound, and input lag as low as 16ms at 60Hz.As Singapore opens its borders after the Covid-19 pandemic, gamers can continue to enjoy adventures in the physical and virtual worlds. An exciting universe awaits as they traverse through immersive open worlds with the X3000i, creating limitless opportunities with their home entertainment setup."The new X3000i 4LED 4K gaming projector leads the X series of projectors with an unprecedented combination of cinematic images, realistic sounds, and lag-free control, unlocking infinite universes for gamers in Singapore," shared Jeffrey Liang, President, BenQ Asia Pacific. "This affirms BenQ's market leadership position in the 4K projector segment for 4 consecutive years [1] and is a testament to our commitment to enriching consumers' lives with world-class innovations and diverse product segments to fulfil gaming, home cinema, and streaming needs," Jeffrey added.For a truly immersive gaming experience, the X3000i brings gamers right into the action with authentic colours thanks to 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage powered by BenQ's exclusive CinematicColor™ technology. This is balanced with true 4K UHD resolution, high 3000-lumen visual brightness, crisp 500,000:1 superhigh contrast with Dynamic Black algorithms, 3D readiness, and projector-optimized HDR with HDR10 / HLG, resulting in breath-taking visual performance in lush open-world environments.Complementing the visual performance, the X3000i features powerful 5W x 2 stereo speakers tuned by BenQ's treVolo audio team and amplified by Bongiovi DSP (Digital Signal Processor) with Dynamic Stereo Enhancement, creating sounds that offer in-depth aural details. Furthermore, audio can be output to an external sound system via HDMI eARC for the ultimate auditory experience.Besides delivering premier visual and audio performance, the X3000i enhances the gaming experience with specially-designed pre-set game modes. Whether it is providing cinematic immersion with RPG mode, refined details and stereo with FPS mode or real-time thrills with Sports Game mode, these carefully calibrated settings consistent across BenQ's gaming projector line-up help bring the gaming experience for your game of choice to another level.The X3000i also features Fast Mode, which optimises gaming performance and provides gamers with unparalleled control through low latency and minimal response times. There is support for a wide range of resolutions, from 16ms for console games at 4K resolution down to 4ms with a 240hz refresh rate, providing gamers with smooth graphics for a realistic gaming experience.BenQ's X3000i gaming projector is housed in a dynamic design that will complement any gamer's décor. It can be placed in various locations, thanks to a 1.3x zoom ratio, 2D and Auto-V keystone, and advanced AV connectivity. The X3000i also features a 4LED light source that provides over 30,000 hours or 10+ years of vibrant colours and gorgeous gaming quality without replacement, allowing gamers to dive deep into a game's storyline for hours on end.Beyond the gaming experience, the BenQ X3000i is also equipped with Google-Certified Android TV, allowing users to access the Google Play store, home to more than 5,000 Android apps, movies, TV shows, live sports, news, games and music, and providing a wide array of entertainment in the comfort of one's home.The BenQ X3000i 4LED 4K gaming projector retails at S$3499 and will be available from 10 May 2022 at the BenQ Store on Shopee and Lazada . And for a limited time only, enjoy free shipping on your X3000i order from 10 to 23 May 2022.Find out more about the BenQ X3000i 4LED 4K gaming projector here

About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life", BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives. To realise this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier, and enhance learning. Such means include a delightfully broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, digital cameras and camcorders, mobile computing devices, and lighting solutions. Because it matters.



#BenQ