Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Shallow, magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

Level 4 shockwaves felt in Hualien County

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/13 09:11
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt in Hualien and Nantou counties at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday (May 12), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the tremor was located 37.6 kilometers South-Southwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 5 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County’s Jiqi Village and a 3 in Guangfu. A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
Hualien

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Taiwan
2022/05/09 14:46
Rescue team traverses half of Taiwan to help stranded hikers
Rescue team traverses half of Taiwan to help stranded hikers
2022/05/04 16:14
Motorcyclist dies after hitting cow in eastern Taiwan
Motorcyclist dies after hitting cow in eastern Taiwan
2022/05/04 16:03
Early-morning magnitude 4.7 earthquake in Hualien felt across Taiwan
Early-morning magnitude 4.7 earthquake in Hualien felt across Taiwan
2022/05/03 09:55
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rocks south Taiwan
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rocks south Taiwan
2022/04/29 16:40

Updated : 2022-05-13 09:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday