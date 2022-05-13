Shallow, magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt in Hualien and Nantou counties at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday (May 12), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the tremor was located 37.6 kilometers South-Southwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 5 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County’s Jiqi Village and a 3 in Guangfu. A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.