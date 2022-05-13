Alexa
Conte takes aim at Arteta to spice up Arsenal-Spurs rivalry

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 06:30
Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur ...

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte spiced up his team's fight with Arsenal for a top-four finish in the Premier League by taking aim at counterpart Mikel Arteta.

“He complains a lot," Conte said of Arteta after Tottenham's 3-0 win over Arsenal on Thursday. “He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work. He has to continue to work because he’s very good. To hear someone complain all the time is not so good.”

Arteta appeared to be unhappy with the referee in the north Lonon derby for sending off center back Rob Holding and awarding a penalty against his full back, Cedric Soares.

Arteta said the match was “destroyed” by the decisions.

Conte had another dig later in his post-match news conference, referencing the fact that the derby was postponed at Arsenal's request earlier in the season because of an apparent lack of available players amid the pandemic.

“He complained about the fixtures and that was after Arsenal had an unbelievable postponement with just one COVID case," Conte said.

"Now we’re playing at 12 p.m. on Sunday (against Burnley) and they don’t play until Monday (against Newcastle). We can’t always complain.”

Arsenal is in fourth place, one point ahead of fifth-place Tottenham with two rounds to go.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-13 08:53 GMT+08:00

