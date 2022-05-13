Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rehabilitated dolphin leaves quarantine at Florida facility

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 06:33
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Linda Erb, vice president of animal care and training at Dolphin Research Center, feeds Ranger...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ranger, a juvenile bottlenose dolphin, is weighed at Dolphin Research Center Thursday, May 12,...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dolphin Research Center staff transfer Ranger, a juvenile bottlenose dolphin, from a medical p...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Adam Keaton, director of animal care and habitat at Dolphin Research Center, moves Ranger, a j...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Sarah Zigmond, left, of the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center, and Linda Erb of Dolp...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ranger, a juvenile male bottlenose dolphin, adapts to his new home at Dolphin Research Center ...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dolphin Research Center staff transfer Ranger, a juvenile bottlenose dolphin, from a medical p...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Linda Erb, vice president of animal care and training at Dolphin Research Center, feeds Ranger...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ranger, a juvenile bottlenose dolphin, is weighed at Dolphin Research Center Thursday, May 12,...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dolphin Research Center staff transfer Ranger, a juvenile bottlenose dolphin, from a medical p...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Adam Keaton, director of animal care and habitat at Dolphin Research Center, moves Ranger, a j...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Sarah Zigmond, left, of the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center, and Linda Erb of Dolp...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ranger, a juvenile male bottlenose dolphin, adapts to his new home at Dolphin Research Center ...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dolphin Research Center staff transfer Ranger, a juvenile bottlenose dolphin, from a medical p...

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin, flown from Texas to the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center seven weeks ago, was moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon Thursday.

The transfer marks the male marine mammal's final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents.

Ranger convalesced in a medical quarantine pool specially designed to increase his eating and weight, while strengthening both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers.

He was rescued a year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas, suffering from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration following his mother’s death.

After determining that Ranger hadn't learned enough eating and survival skills from his mother to successfully live in the wild, National Marine Fisheries chose Dolphin Research Center in Marathon as his forever home.

To safely maneuver Ranger from quarantine, DRC staff employed a special marine mammal stretcher and placed him into the natural Florida Bay water of the facility’s main lagoon. Several dolphins in neighboring pools observed as Ranger speedily explored his new home, taking in their sonar signals for the first time since arriving at the rehabilitation facility in late March.

It took less than an hour for Ranger to begin interacting and accepting food from Linda Erb, DRC’s vice president of animal care and training.

“We were surprised he decided to eat within 45 minutes of getting in the pool,” Erb said. “He hasn’t heard dolphin sounds for over a year."

Updated : 2022-05-13 08:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday