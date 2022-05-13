Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested in domestic-violence case

By ARNIE STAPLETON , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/13 06:04
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's voluntary minicamp, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the team's ...

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's voluntary minicamp, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the team's ...

DENVER (AP) — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence-related charge in suburban Denver and was being held at the Arapahoe County Jail, which is next to the team's training complex.

Jeudy, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown called a news conference for Thursday evening to discuss the case.

Here's what was known ahead of that news conference:

__Jeudy was arrested around midday during a “call for service,” sheriff's spokesman Deputy John Bartmann said.

__The report on the incident that led to Jeudy’s arrest could not be released Thursday because the case was still under investigation, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Ginger Delgado.

__Delgado said domestic violence enhancers are added to cases when the victim is someone who either had or has an intimate relationship with a defendant. Because of the domestic violence enhancer, Jeudy couldn't be released on bond until appearing before a judge, she said.

Messages were left for Jeudy's representatives, and the team issued a statement saying it was “in the process of gathering more information.”

Jeudy, 23, was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft but has largely been a disappointment in the pros.

He had a propensity for drops his rookie year when he caught 52 passes out of 113 targets for 856 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained a high ankle sprain in the 2021 opener and finished with just 38 catches for 467 yards and zero touchdowns last year.

“There are things you can control and things you can’t control. Those first two years are gone now, so I’m just focused on this year,” Jeudy said last week during a break in the Broncos' offseason training program.

Jeudy also spoke about the recent birth of his second daughter and he said he was aiming for a bounce-back season this year under new coach Nathaniel Hackett and newly acquired QB Russell Wilson.

___

AP Writer Colleen Slevin and AP Sports Writer Pat Graham contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-05-13 07:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday