Tapestry, Sonos rise; AmerisourceBergen, Capital One fall

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 04:31
NEW YORK (AP) — Walt Disney Co., down 90 cents to $104.31.

The entertainment giant's fiscal second-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $1.09 to $25.08.

The plant-based meat company reported disappointing first-quarter financial results as it slashed prices and demand from restaurants fell.

Sonos Inc., up $2.71 to $21.72.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Tapestry Inc. up $4.11 to $30.63.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter financial forecasts.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., down $9.69 to $151.61

The prescription drug distributor told investors that it's resuming stock buybacks.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.57 to $34.34.

The copper miner slipped along with falling prices for the metal.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $5.44 to $114.15.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Twitter Inc., down $1.01 to $45.08.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Elon Musk’s late disclosure of his stake in the social media company.

Updated : 2022-05-13 06:25 GMT+08:00

