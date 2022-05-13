Alexa
Bombing targets Pakistani security forces, kills passerby

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 03:55
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bombing targeted a van carrying Pakistani security forces in the southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing a passerby and wounding 13 people, police said.

According to Sajjad Khan, a local police chief, the attack took place in the city’s Saddar neighborhood. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but Karachi has witnessed several militant attacks in recent years.

Rescuers took the victims to a hospital, where some of the wounded were said to be in critical condition. Khan said the explosion was so powerful that it damaged several cars in the busy area, known for its restaurants. The police chief provided no further details and only said two members of the security forces were among the wounded.

Local TV footage showed police officers and bomb experts examining vehicles damaged in the bombing. Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province.

Last month, a woman suicide bomber dressed in a female burqa head-to-toe covering killed three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver when she detonated her explosives inside a university campus in Karachi.

A separatist group known as the Baluchistan Liberation Army from the neighboring Baluchistan province claimed that attack.

Updated : 2022-05-13 05:50 GMT+08:00

