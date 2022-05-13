Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Poland's controversial central bank chief secures 2nd term

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 02:07
Poland's controversial central bank chief secures 2nd term

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s controversial central bank chief narrowly won a second term Thursday after the country's governing coalition was able to muster enough votes in parliament for his re-election.

Lawmakers voted 234-223 to give Adam Glapinski a second six-year term. Nominated by President Andrzej Duda, Glapinski, 72, was the only candidate for the post.

Critics accuse Glapinski of ignoring early signs of approaching inflationary pressure last year and taking tardy action to address it, as well as of weakening the national currency, the zloty.

Glapinski was also criticized for keeping the bank's key interest rate at the low level of 0.1% for too long. Since October, it has been gradually increased to 5.25%.

In 2018, Glapinski was at the center of a scandal concerning the high salaries of two of his close assistants, which also cast a shadow on the ruling coalition of the Law and Justice party and its two small allies, that backs him.

Glapinski is a long-time political associate of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's most powerful politician.

Under Polish law, the central bank chief's role is independent of politics.

Updated : 2022-05-13 04:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'