|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|36
|28
|5
|3
|94
|22
|89
|Liverpool
|36
|26
|8
|2
|89
|24
|86
|Chelsea
|36
|20
|10
|6
|73
|31
|70
|Arsenal
|35
|21
|3
|11
|56
|42
|66
|Tottenham
|35
|19
|5
|11
|60
|40
|62
|Man United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|57
|56
|58
|West Ham
|36
|16
|7
|13
|57
|46
|55
|Wolverhampton
|36
|15
|5
|16
|36
|39
|50
|Brighton
|36
|11
|14
|11
|38
|42
|47
|Leicester
|35
|12
|9
|14
|52
|56
|45
|Crystal Palace
|35
|10
|14
|11
|46
|42
|44
|Aston Villa
|35
|13
|4
|18
|48
|49
|43
|Brentford
|36
|12
|7
|17
|44
|52
|43
|Newcastle
|36
|11
|10
|15
|40
|61
|43
|Southampton
|36
|9
|13
|14
|41
|61
|40
|Everton
|35
|10
|6
|19
|37
|56
|36
|Burnley
|35
|7
|13
|15
|32
|49
|34
|Leeds
|36
|8
|10
|18
|39
|77
|34
|Watford
|36
|6
|5
|25
|32
|70
|23
|Norwich
|36
|5
|6
|25
|22
|78
|21
___
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 2
Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0
Brighton 4, Man United 0
Liverpool 1, Tottenham 1
Arsenal 2, Leeds 1
Leicester 1, Everton 2
Norwich 0, West Ham 4
Man City 5, Newcastle 0
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Everton 0
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Watford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Brentford, 11:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|106
|43
|90
|Bournemouth
|46
|25
|13
|8
|74
|39
|88
|Huddersfield
|46
|23
|13
|10
|64
|47
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|23
|11
|12
|73
|40
|80
|Sheffield United
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|45
|75
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|55
|75
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|10
|16
|59
|50
|70
|Blackburn
|46
|19
|12
|15
|59
|50
|69
|Millwall
|46
|18
|15
|13
|53
|45
|69
|West Brom
|46
|18
|13
|15
|52
|45
|67
|QPR
|46
|19
|9
|18
|60
|59
|66
|Coventry
|46
|17
|13
|16
|60
|59
|64
|Preston
|46
|16
|16
|14
|52
|56
|64
|Stoke
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|52
|62
|Swansea
|46
|16
|13
|17
|58
|68
|61
|Blackpool
|46
|16
|12
|18
|54
|58
|60
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|10
|21
|62
|77
|55
|Cardiff
|46
|15
|8
|23
|50
|68
|53
|Hull
|46
|14
|9
|23
|41
|54
|51
|Birmingham
|46
|11
|14
|21
|50
|75
|47
|Reading
|46
|13
|8
|25
|54
|87
|41
|Peterborough
|46
|9
|10
|27
|43
|87
|37
|Derby
|46
|14
|13
|19
|45
|53
|34
|Barnsley
|46
|6
|12
|28
|33
|73
|30
___
West Brom 4, Barnsley 0
Swansea 0, QPR 1
Stoke 1, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0
Preston 4, Middlesbrough 1
Peterborough 5, Blackpool 0
Luton Town 1, Reading 0
Hull 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Huddersfield 2, Bristol City 0
Derby 0, Cardiff 1
Bournemouth 1, Millwall 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 2
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|92
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|90
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|89
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|85
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|84
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|83
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|80
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|76
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|73
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|73
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|70
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|61
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|59
|Cambridge United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|58
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|53
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|50
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|40
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|40
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|37
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|29
___
Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0, Wycombe advances on 2-1 aggregate
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1, Sunderland advances on 2-1 aggregate
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|46
|23
|15
|8
|75
|44
|84
|Exeter
|46
|23
|15
|8
|65
|41
|84
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|23
|11
|12
|71
|49
|80
|Northampton
|46
|23
|11
|12
|60
|38
|80
|Port Vale
|46
|22
|12
|12
|67
|46
|78
|Swindon
|46
|22
|11
|13
|77
|54
|77
|Mansfield Town
|46
|22
|11
|13
|67
|52
|77
|Sutton United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|69
|53
|76
|Tranmere
|46
|21
|12
|13
|53
|40
|75
|Salford
|46
|19
|13
|14
|60
|46
|70
|Newport County
|46
|19
|12
|15
|67
|58
|69
|Crawley Town
|46
|17
|10
|19
|56
|66
|61
|Leyton Orient
|46
|14
|16
|16
|62
|47
|58
|Bradford
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|55
|58
|Colchester
|46
|14
|13
|19
|48
|60
|55
|Walsall
|46
|14
|12
|20
|47
|60
|54
|Hartlepool
|46
|14
|12
|20
|44
|64
|54
|Rochdale
|46
|12
|17
|17
|51
|59
|53
|Harrogate Town
|46
|14
|11
|21
|64
|75
|53
|Carlisle
|46
|14
|11
|21
|39
|62
|53
|Stevenage
|46
|11
|14
|21
|45
|68
|47
|Barrow
|46
|10
|14
|22
|44
|57
|44
|Oldham
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|75
|38
|Scunthorpe
|46
|4
|14
|28
|29
|90
|26
___
Barrow 1, Northampton 3
Bradford 2, Carlisle 0
Bristol Rovers 7, Scunthorpe 0
Exeter 0, Port Vale 1
Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 2
Leyton Orient 0, Tranmere 1
Mansfield Town 2, Forest Green 2
Newport County 0, Rochdale 2
Oldham 3, Crawley Town 3
Stevenage 4, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Swindon 3
Hartlepool 0, Colchester 2
Mansfield Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Port Vale, 7 a.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.