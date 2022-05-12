Smart Home Market 2022 : Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Smart Home Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Smart homes are residences with internet-connected devices that monitor and control lighting, heating and cooling systems, and security cameras, among others. Home automation technology enables homeowners to control smart appliances using their smartphones or other networking devices. Smart home devices are also beneficial for the elderlymonitoring and assisting them without the need for 24/7 home care.

The global smart home market is expected to reach a value of USD 151 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% during the 2018-2023 period. The growth of the smart home market is due to the rapid adoption by consumers for convenience, advanced safety and security systems, and the growing need for connectivity.

The smart home market is segmented based on products and technology. These segments are further categorized for each region. Based on product type, the smart home market is categorized into smart speakers, security and access control, smart lighting, thermostats, smart home appliances, healthcare and assisted living, and others. Based on technology, the smart home market is categorized into wireless technology and cellular network technology.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Product segment insights

Based on products, the home appliances segment will experience a CAGR of 20.8% through the forecast period (2018-2023), and is expected to have a market share of 42.4% by 2023. The smart speakers segment will witness the highest growth rate, expanding at a CAGR of 31.2% through the forecast period (2018-2023), and will account for a market share of 15.3%. The proliferation of Internet-connected mobile phones has encouraged consumers to use smart devices in their homes. Thus, smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home Mini will be the highest growing segment in the smart home market.

Technology Segment Insights

Although the wireless technology segment held the largest market share of nearly 95.4% in 2018, the cellular network technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate (34.7%) through the forecast period. This growth in cellular network technologies is associated with the advent of 5G technology, owing to its high transmission rates, efficiency and speed. Proactive telecom equipment manufacturers are making significant investments in 5G research and patent development-related projects, which will help shape a self-sustained 5G environment across the globe. Moreover, rising income, an increasing aging population, and government initiatives for smart cities have positively impacted the growth of the smart home market.

Regional segment insights

Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America has the largest market share. In 2018, this regions share of the market was approximately 48.3%. Major manufacturers operating in this region, combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies, accelerated the growth of the smart home market. Also, growing awareness and high acceptance of advanced security solutions across North America have increased the adoption of smart home products. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period (2018-2023). Given this regions immense potential, global smart home leaders like Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, LG, Siemens, Emerson, and Amazon are focusing on providing affordable systems and solutions for increasing their market shares.

Companies covered

1. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

2. Whirlpool Corporation

3. Haier Corporation

4. Amazon.com Inc.

5. Google Inc.

6. ADT Inc.

7. Honeywell International Inc.

8. Osram Licht Group

9. Philips

10. LG Electronics Inc.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

