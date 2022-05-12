Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management Market 2022 : Segmented by Product, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software which is usually used by the information technology (IT) department of any company to manage, secure and monitor the different devices of employees. These devices are deployed across various mobile service providers. It comprises a range of products and services that help the organization to allow and support different applications in personal mobile devices. The Middle East and Africa MDM market is expected to reach USD 0.47 Bn by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.88% during 2018-2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-mobile-device-management-market/QI042

The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment and end users.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management and network service management. The network service management of this region is expected to have the largest market share. It is estimated to grow from USD 0.06 Bn in the year 2018 to USD 0.16 Bn in the year 2023 with a CAGR of 20.26%.

Based on deployment, the market is separated into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment market will grow with a higher CAGR of 26.93% and accumulate a revenue of USD 0.30 Bn in 2023. The on-premise deployment will have a greater revenue of around USD 0.10 Bn in the year 2018.

Based on end users, the market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, retail, and healthcare. Healthcare will have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.08 Bn in 2018 to USD 0.15 Bn in 2023. The CAGR will be around 18.64%.

Key growth factors

The employees are accessing corporate data through their mobile devices which have also raised concern for cyber threats making mobile devices an easy prey for cyberattacks. The Middle East and Africa MDM market is showing a steady growth due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices. Mobile devices in this region are being used extensively for both private and professional purposes. Organizations are adopting bring your own device (BYOD) in order to support varied devices and applications platform. This assists in the mobilization of organizational data that increases the efficiency of the organization. Some problems, such as lost devices, corporate policy configuration, multiple user authentications, and others, are also a concern for the organization. To evade security risk and other related problems, organizations are investing in MDM solutions and services.

Threats and key players

Businesses in todays world are heavily relied on mobile devices to meet a variety of needs. Ease in terms of device integration is very important for workflows to be executed properly. In the absence of certain protocols, professionals run the risk of experiencing compatibility issues. This is true especially if the individual is using a personal device that doesnt meet the businesss standard update procedure. A full-company MDM policy can help ensure efficiency and compatibility across the board.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-mobile-device-management-market/QI042

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Middle East and Africa MDM learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the Middle East and Africa MDM market.

3. Market trends in the Middle East and Africa MDM market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solution.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on deployment.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on end user.

7. Analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for MDM to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

3. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights.

4. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

5. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-mobile-device-management-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/