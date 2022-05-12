Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management Market 2022 : Trend, Key Player Strategies, Revenue and Forecast by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software which is usually used by the information technology (IT) department of any company to manage, secure and monitor the different devices of employees. These devices are deployed across various mobile service providers. It comprises a range of products and services that help the organization to allow and support different applications in personal mobile devices. The Asia-Pacific MDM market is expected to reach USD 2.00 Bn by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.16% during 2018-2023.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment and end users.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management and network service management. With a highest CAGR of 30.45%, the device management market is expected to reach USD 0.65 Bn in the year 2023. The application management market holds the maximum share in 2018 with a revenue of USD 0.21 Bn.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment market is expected to have a larger share and is estimated to grow from USD 0.35 Bn in 2018 to USD 1.19 Bn in 2023 with a CAGR of 27.59%.

Based on end users, the market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (bfsi), telecommunication, retail, and healthcare. Healthcare will have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.25 Bn in 2018 to USD 0.76 Bn in 2023. The CAGR will be around 24.90%.

Key growth factors

Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region and would register significant growth during the forecast period. Organizations in this region have been actively adopting enterprise mobility solutions to meet the demands of the dynamic mobile workforce and economic growth. Mobile devices have gained tremendous acceptance among the younger generation, and demand for cloud-based solutions by small and medium sized industries (SMEs), and the growing bring your own device (BYOD) trend would be some of the notable factors that would drive the MDM market in this region. Mobile devices in this region are being used extensively for both private and professional purpose. BYOD assists in mobilization of organizational data that increases the efficiency of the organization.

Threats and key players

The growth of the MDM market in this region is currently hindered by accidents, which is a major cause of data loss for individual users. Very often we hear people asking others how to dry a wet device. Connectivity to the cloud can enable businesses to automatically create backups. No matter what happens to a device, important data and information can be retrieved by accessing the most recent cloud backup. Initial cost of these solutions is very high and this is a hindering factor for this market. Companies here are concerned about large investments in a particular area.

