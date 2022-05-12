Mobile Device Management Market 2022 : Report With Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Mobile Device Management Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software used by an information technology (IT) department to monitor, manage and secure employees’ mobile devices that are deployed across multiple mobile service providers and across multiple mobile operating systems being used in the organization.

The Gartner research firm defines mobile device management as “a range of products and services that enables organizations to deploy and support corporate applications to mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, possibly for personal use enforcing policies and maintaining the desired level of IT control across multiple platforms.”

The MDM market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 23% (2018-2023) which will lead to a global revenue of USD 7.96 Bn by the year 2023 from 2.83 Bn in 2018.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/mobile-device-management-market-1/QI042

Some of the benefits of MDM:-

o It is easier to update software in mobile devices.

o The administrator can manage and monitor the devices without being on the location.

o MDM provides the facility to backup and restore data.

o In case the device is lost or stolen, the facility is there to lock and disconnect the data from a distance to avoid unauthorized access.

Key growth factors

The rapid increase in smartphone penetration along with rising concerns regarding security of corporate data are the major drivers for the global mobile device management market. The bring your own device (BYOD) trend which allows employees bring their own device, can be considered as another prominent driver for the modern global mobile device management market. Moreover, increase in young work force population is another reason which is increasing the need for mobile device management solutions. As MDM vendors improve their security and adaptability features and spread them to other electronic devices such as laptops and smart watches, demand for advanced mobile device management solutions is projected to continue rising throughout the forecast period.

Threats and key players

Incorporating business applications on devices for providing ease of access to employees pose serious challenges to the corporation if the device is compromised. The devices may be exposed to third-party applications as well as malware and virus threats. Leakage of corporate data on mobile devices has grown and poses a bigger challenge than malware. Organizations need a cost-effective strategy for MDM to ensure data security while at the same time providing a convenient end-user experience. Threat can enable MDM system to act wrongly in case of natural disasters like flood and earthquake.

The key players operating in this market are Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer (Germany), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S), Dynea International Oy (Finland) , Forbo Adhesives Switzerland (Switzerland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals (U.S.) and Covalence Adhesives (U.S.), etc.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/mobile-device-management-market-1/QI042

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global MDM market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global MDM market

3. Market trends in the global MDM market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of solutions (device management, application management, security management and network service management)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on deployment (on-premise and cloud)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on end users (banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) ,telecommunication, retail, and healthcare)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa)

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for global MDM to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the developed and emerging markets where mobile device management is being used.

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

5. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/mobile-device-management-market-1/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/