Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market 2022 : Applications, Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car, or robotic car uses a combination of cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%. The Middle East and Africa self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 46.6%, leading to global revenue of USD 18.94 Bn by 2024.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Middle East and Africa self-driving market are further segmented based on applications, automation and technological components. The segment applications are also categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will be owned personally. UAE is very progressive in technology. The country is very enthusiastic about embracing self-driving carsThe citizens of UAE are excited to welcome self-driven cars.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous and full autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. However, the car-manufacturers Target to introduce full autonomous cars by 2020. The Middle East has been in pole position of adopting autonomous driving with UAE leading the way. The Dubai Future Foundation in union with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy.

The self-driving car Market segment is based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. Radar sensor market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period because the area is the global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities which has encouraged automobile manufacturers to enter this market.

Based on countries, the self-driving market is divided into UAE, Saudia Arabia and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in self-driving car owing to their advancements in connective devices and artificial intelligence(AI).

Key growth factors

The Middle East and Africa are playing an important role in the field of the autonomous vehicle. In Dubai, Future Foundation in collaboration with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy to regulate autonomous driving policies.

Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy has also included the metro stations in Dubai. It aims to build a self-driving system to carry millions of passenger every year.

Threats and key players

The region faces technological challenges even though UAE is progressing with its autonomous cars. There have been several public crashes in self-driving cars due to the software glitch. This lowers the confidant of acquiring a self-driving car.

The key players in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Toyota, and Volvo.

