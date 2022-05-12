Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/12 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 12, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;Increasing clouds;88;77;SSW;7;71%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;96;82;Sunny and breezy;94;81;WNW;17;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;N;5;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;65;Not as warm;70;59;SSE;11;74%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;64;53;Partly sunny;62;52;SW;17;64%;12%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;53;40;A couple of showers;52;38;NNE;7;56%;94%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Afternoon showers;73;60;An afternoon shower;65;59;W;8;72%;100%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and nice;72;38;Clouds and sun;77;47;WNW;7;36%;26%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;Mostly cloudy;79;63;ESE;7;64%;62%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;Partly sunny;77;60;SE;6;39%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;58;42;Partly sunny, milder;65;47;NW;3;72%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;Hazy sun and breezy;91;67;NW;16;18%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;SSW;6;68%;56%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;77;72;Periods of sun;80;70;W;12;78%;30%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A thunderstorm;92;79;SW;9;74%;89%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;71;58;Clouds and sun;72;60;NNE;8;62%;0%;9

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cool;64;50;Partial sunshine;77;52;NNE;9;15%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;83;59;Periods of sun, warm;84;62;NNW;6;51%;80%;8

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;68;51;Partly sunny;67;53;W;10;45%;6%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;65;52;A shower or two;65;52;SE;5;79%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;83;61;Becoming cloudy;83;62;E;7;49%;6%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;85;64;A shower and t-storm;75;57;WNW;9;68%;95%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;67;47;Sun and some clouds;68;45;WSW;9;57%;3%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Abundant sunshine;81;53;Partly sunny, warm;83;58;S;5;48%;11%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;85;61;A shower and t-storm;81;60;NW;6;55%;95%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;64;54;Partly sunny;67;51;N;6;67%;15%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;66;Sun and some clouds;84;65;NNE;6;43%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;77;59;Cloudy;68;58;E;5;75%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy, blowing dust;86;68;Breezy in the p.m.;89;73;NE;13;25%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;65;55;A shower in the a.m.;63;51;SSE;6;76%;63%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing;87;65;A couple of showers;87;68;SSE;3;54%;88%;6

Chennai, India;A p.m. shower or two;90;80;Partly sunny, warm;93;82;SW;10;63%;9%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny, warm;78;65;S;9;50%;68%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;A thunderstorm;86;78;SW;13;77%;96%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and some clouds;61;46;A shower;60;50;W;12;64%;97%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;81;72;Some sun, pleasant;80;72;W;6;73%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Very warm;90;71;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;S;9;42%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;86;73;A morning shower;87;73;SSE;10;65%;46%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;109;84;Hazy sun and hot;113;83;ESE;7;26%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Windy;70;43;Mostly sunny;75;46;SSE;8;19%;5%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;88;81;Thunderstorms;87;83;ENE;11;78%;100%;3

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;74;A p.m. shower or two;89;75;SE;4;66%;72%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;59;47;Breezy in the a.m.;64;46;WSW;19;62%;4%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with hazy sun;85;60;A t-storm around;81;60;N;8;32%;74%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;72;63;Sun and some clouds;72;64;ENE;10;74%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Afternoon showers;91;78;Mostly cloudy;88;75;N;10;81%;100%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;More sun than clouds;77;58;Mostly sunny;77;54;E;5;52%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A morning shower;80;68;A shower in the a.m.;84;70;NE;8;59%;56%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;55;43;Breezy in the p.m.;59;40;WSW;13;60%;30%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;93;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SSW;7;69%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon showers;86;78;Humid with downpours;83;75;NW;12;81%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;85;73;Mostly sunny;85;72;ENE;13;53%;21%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rather cloudy;93;79;Partial sunshine;98;83;WNW;11;47%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very hot;106;78;Hot, becoming breezy;104;76;N;13;20%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;Sunny and very warm;80;54;E;5;50%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;W;8;67%;57%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;82;Sunny and hot;101;87;WSW;9;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;72;49;Sun, some clouds;72;51;NNW;6;52%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;82;60;Partly sunny;79;60;WNW;7;21%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;97;84;Hot, becoming breezy;103;84;W;13;39%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;Humid with a t-storm;84;64;S;5;64%;92%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;108;81;Plenty of sunshine;109;84;NE;9;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy in the p.m.;83;53;Not as warm;70;55;SW;10;33%;84%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;86;77;Windy with a shower;81;78;E;17;73%;86%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;WNW;5;70%;73%;2

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;92;84;A shower and t-storm;92;84;N;6;73%;97%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;79;Mostly cloudy;94;77;N;4;67%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny;59;28;Breezy in the p.m.;60;31;ENE;10;34%;27%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;6;77%;56%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;59;Areas of low clouds;67;59;SSE;9;78%;3%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;84;55;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;N;6;55%;3%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;64;49;Partly sunny;68;49;W;13;56%;4%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;Sunny and very warm;88;62;SE;7;28%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;75;Partly sunny;86;74;SW;7;72%;11%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, warm;81;58;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;S;4;36%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;82;A touch of rain;88;82;W;19;71%;98%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;88;76;A morning t-storm;87;76;NE;5;79%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;99;82;SW;8;42%;92%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;67;57;Brief a.m. showers;67;60;NNE;4;79%;70%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;Increasing clouds;80;53;N;6;30%;2%;7

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;81;73;An afternoon shower;84;74;SE;8;61%;65%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;71;45;Partly sunny;63;44;W;12;49%;30%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;92;80;A t-storm around;92;79;SSW;13;66%;55%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;64;47;Increasing clouds;68;52;N;6;68%;10%;3

Montreal, Canada;Warm with some sun;87;63;Warm with some sun;86;64;WSW;5;39%;2%;8

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;66;49;Clouds and sunshine;64;48;WNW;12;44%;16%;6

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;91;84;Partly sunny;90;84;WSW;12;60%;30%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;77;58;Increasing clouds;79;58;NE;7;60%;44%;10

New York, United States;Some sun returning;69;59;Rainy times;67;59;SSE;6;77%;98%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;82;57;Mostly sunny;83;61;W;4;41%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and warm;73;44;A shower in the p.m.;75;49;S;8;30%;57%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;68;65;Periods of rain;74;65;S;6;82%;99%;3

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;59;38;A couple of showers;58;41;W;8;53%;88%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;88;58;Very warm;85;58;SW;12;43%;3%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;Cloudy with showers;84;73;SSW;5;81%;98%;2

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;NNW;6;79%;85%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds, a t-storm;86;75;An afternoon shower;88;76;E;8;73%;74%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;70;49;Partly sunny;73;51;NNE;5;56%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Rain;58;52;A morning shower;64;57;WSW;12;66%;47%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;94;80;A t-storm around;95;80;SW;5;67%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning t-storm;84;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNW;12;77%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy with a shower;90;72;Cloudy with a shower;91;73;SE;6;60%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;75;59;Sun and clouds, nice;74;52;W;10;35%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A couple of showers;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;70;44;N;8;42%;44%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;68;52;Periods of rain;69;54;SW;8;67%;93%;8

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;91;61;Partial sunshine;81;62;SSW;7;59%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;86;74;A little a.m. rain;86;75;SSE;8;74%;81%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;43;33;Partly sunny, chilly;43;36;NE;10;54%;48%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower;60;48;An afternoon shower;61;47;WSW;12;47%;90%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;77;70;An afternoon shower;77;69;SE;6;73%;90%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;100;78;Plenty of sun;99;74;NNW;11;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;80;52;Partly sunny;80;52;W;7;53%;0%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief showers;57;45;Inc. clouds;56;45;SW;7;75%;67%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;61;50;Mostly sunny;67;54;W;10;60%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;79;64;A shower and t-storm;78;64;ENE;6;79%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;77;Breezy with a shower;85;76;ESE;15;71%;81%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;NW;6;78%;14%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;Sunny and delightful;81;59;NE;10;13%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;62;44;Abundant sunshine;68;42;SSW;4;60%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;84;73;A stray shower;86;74;NE;5;81%;93%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;82;52;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;N;6;49%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;50;41;A shower in the p.m.;56;46;SSW;6;56%;90%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;82;57;Some sun;77;49;NNW;5;43%;44%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;70;61;Rain and drizzle;68;59;NNE;11;76%;66%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;95;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;ENE;4;69%;54%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;Partly sunny;79;54;SSW;5;46%;6%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;85;77;A morning shower;85;77;E;17;69%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;63;45;Mostly cloudy;62;47;WSW;10;48%;37%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers;72;65;Downpours;71;65;NNW;6;87%;98%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon t-storms;82;73;Rain and a t-storm;81;70;NNW;3;86%;100%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;53;46;An afternoon shower;57;44;SW;15;60%;51%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;84;63;Showers around;81;61;E;7;47%;96%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;70;47;Abundant sunshine;68;48;N;7;51%;2%;9

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;SSE;10;23%;4%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;76;62;Mainly cloudy;78;66;NNE;10;47%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;81;57;A p.m. t-storm;81;58;ESE;5;55%;58%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon showers;75;64;Rain, breezy, humid;72;67;SSW;18;85%;99%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;68;55;Increasing clouds;68;55;SW;11;63%;15%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;70;58;Turning sunny, nice;73;60;SE;4;68%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;SSE;7;48%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy;50;24;Sunny and warmer;52;24;NNE;6;34%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;50;43;A couple of showers;56;44;NNE;6;48%;95%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;83;62;A shower and t-storm;73;59;WNW;9;67%;95%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;90;76;A t-storm around;91;77;ENE;2;66%;96%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with rain;62;46;Partly sunny;61;46;WSW;12;51%;38%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;75;51;Partly sunny;72;51;NW;11;39%;10%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;56;45;Partly sunny;62;56;NNW;12;74%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;93;78;A couple of t-storms;91;79;SSW;4;76%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;67;42;Mostly sunny;63;46;NE;4;47%;10%;10

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-12 22:23 GMT+08:00

