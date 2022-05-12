Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 12, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;Increasing clouds;31;25;SSW;12;71%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;36;28;Sunny and breezy;35;27;WNW;28;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;N;8;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;18;Not as warm;21;15;SSE;18;74%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;27;64%;12%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;12;4;A couple of showers;11;4;NNE;11;56%;94%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Afternoon showers;23;16;An afternoon shower;18;15;W;14;72%;100%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and nice;22;4;Clouds and sun;25;8;WNW;11;36%;26%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly cloudy;26;17;ESE;12;64%;62%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Partly sunny;25;15;SE;9;39%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;Partly sunny, milder;18;8;NW;5;72%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;Hazy sun and breezy;33;20;NW;25;18%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;SSW;10;68%;56%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;25;22;Periods of sun;27;21;W;19;78%;30%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A thunderstorm;33;26;SW;14;74%;89%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;22;14;Clouds and sun;22;16;NNE;14;62%;0%;9

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cool;18;10;Partial sunshine;25;11;NNE;15;15%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;28;15;Periods of sun, warm;29;17;NNW;9;51%;80%;8

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;20;11;Partly sunny;20;11;W;16;45%;6%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;11;A shower or two;18;11;SE;8;79%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;28;16;Becoming cloudy;28;16;E;12;49%;6%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;A shower and t-storm;24;14;WNW;14;68%;95%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;20;9;Sun and some clouds;20;7;WSW;15;57%;3%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Abundant sunshine;27;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;S;9;48%;11%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;30;16;A shower and t-storm;27;16;NW;10;55%;95%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny;19;11;N;10;67%;15%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;19;Sun and some clouds;29;18;NNE;9;43%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;25;15;Cloudy;20;14;E;7;75%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy, blowing dust;30;20;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;NE;21;25%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;18;13;A shower in the a.m.;17;10;SSE;10;76%;63%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing;31;19;A couple of showers;30;20;SSE;5;54%;88%;6

Chennai, India;A p.m. shower or two;32;27;Partly sunny, warm;34;28;SW;17;63%;9%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny, warm;26;18;S;14;50%;68%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A thunderstorm;30;26;SW;21;77%;96%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and some clouds;16;8;A shower;16;10;W;19;64%;97%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;27;22;Some sun, pleasant;26;22;W;10;73%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Very warm;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;S;15;42%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;SSE;16;65%;46%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;43;29;Hazy sun and hot;45;28;ESE;11;26%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Windy;21;6;Mostly sunny;24;8;SSE;13;19%;5%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;31;27;Thunderstorms;31;28;ENE;18;78%;100%;3

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;23;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;SE;6;66%;72%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;15;9;Breezy in the a.m.;18;8;WSW;31;62%;4%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with hazy sun;29;15;A t-storm around;27;16;N;14;32%;74%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;22;17;Sun and some clouds;22;18;ENE;16;74%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Afternoon showers;33;25;Mostly cloudy;31;24;N;15;81%;100%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;More sun than clouds;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;12;E;8;52%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A morning shower;27;20;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;NE;12;59%;56%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;13;6;Breezy in the p.m.;15;4;WSW;21;60%;30%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;11;69%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon showers;30;26;Humid with downpours;28;24;NW;20;81%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;22;ENE;22;53%;21%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rather cloudy;34;26;Partial sunshine;37;28;WNW;18;47%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very hot;41;25;Hot, becoming breezy;40;24;N;21;20%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Sunny and very warm;27;12;E;9;50%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;W;13;67%;57%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;28;Sunny and hot;38;30;WSW;14;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;9;Sun, some clouds;22;11;NNW;9;52%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;26;15;WNW;11;21%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;36;29;Hot, becoming breezy;39;29;W;21;39%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Humid with a t-storm;29;18;S;8;64%;92%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;42;27;Plenty of sunshine;43;29;NE;15;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy in the p.m.;28;12;Not as warm;21;13;SW;17;33%;84%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;30;25;Windy with a shower;27;26;E;27;73%;86%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;8;70%;73%;2

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;33;29;A shower and t-storm;34;29;N;10;73%;97%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;26;Mostly cloudy;34;25;N;7;67%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny;15;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-1;ENE;16;34%;27%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;10;77%;56%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Areas of low clouds;20;15;SSE;14;78%;3%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;29;13;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;N;9;55%;3%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;18;10;Partly sunny;20;9;W;22;56%;4%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Sunny and very warm;31;17;SE;11;28%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SW;12;72%;11%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, warm;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;S;7;36%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;28;A touch of rain;31;28;W;31;71%;98%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;NE;7;79%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;37;28;SW;13;42%;92%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;20;14;Brief a.m. showers;20;15;NNE;6;79%;70%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Increasing clouds;27;12;N;10;30%;2%;7

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;SE;13;61%;65%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;22;7;Partly sunny;17;7;W;20;49%;30%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;33;27;A t-storm around;33;26;SSW;20;66%;55%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;9;Increasing clouds;20;11;N;9;68%;10%;3

Montreal, Canada;Warm with some sun;30;17;Warm with some sun;30;18;WSW;9;39%;2%;8

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;WNW;19;44%;16%;6

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;33;29;Partly sunny;32;29;WSW;20;60%;30%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;25;14;Increasing clouds;26;15;NE;12;60%;44%;10

New York, United States;Some sun returning;21;15;Rainy times;19;15;SSE;10;77%;98%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;16;W;6;41%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and warm;23;7;A shower in the p.m.;24;9;S;13;30%;57%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;20;19;Periods of rain;23;18;S;9;82%;99%;3

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;15;3;A couple of showers;15;5;W;13;53%;88%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;31;14;Very warm;30;15;SW;19;43%;3%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Cloudy with showers;29;23;SSW;9;81%;98%;2

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;NNW;10;79%;85%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds, a t-storm;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;E;13;73%;74%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;21;9;Partly sunny;23;10;NNE;9;56%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Rain;14;11;A morning shower;18;14;WSW;19;66%;47%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;34;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SW;7;67%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;19;77%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy with a shower;32;22;Cloudy with a shower;33;23;SE;9;60%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;24;15;Sun and clouds, nice;24;11;W;16;35%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A couple of showers;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;N;13;42%;44%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;20;11;Periods of rain;21;12;SW;12;67%;93%;8

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;33;16;Partial sunshine;27;17;SSW;11;59%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;23;A little a.m. rain;30;24;SSE;13;74%;81%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;6;0;Partly sunny, chilly;6;2;NE;15;54%;48%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower;16;9;An afternoon shower;16;8;WSW;19;47%;90%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;25;21;An afternoon shower;25;21;SE;10;73%;90%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;Plenty of sun;37;24;NNW;18;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;27;11;Partly sunny;26;11;W;12;53%;0%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief showers;14;7;Inc. clouds;13;7;SW;12;75%;67%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;W;17;60%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;18;A shower and t-storm;26;18;ENE;10;79%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;Breezy with a shower;30;25;ESE;24;71%;81%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NW;10;78%;14%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Sunny and delightful;27;15;NE;16;13%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;17;7;Abundant sunshine;20;6;SSW;6;60%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;29;23;A stray shower;30;23;NE;8;81%;93%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;28;11;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;N;9;49%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;10;5;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;SSW;9;56%;90%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;28;14;Some sun;25;9;NNW;9;43%;44%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;21;16;Rain and drizzle;20;15;NNE;18;76%;66%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;ENE;6;69%;54%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Partly sunny;26;12;SSW;8;46%;6%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;30;25;A morning shower;29;25;E;27;69%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;17;7;Mostly cloudy;16;8;WSW;16;48%;37%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers;22;18;Downpours;21;18;NNW;10;87%;98%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon t-storms;28;23;Rain and a t-storm;27;21;NNW;4;86%;100%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;12;8;An afternoon shower;14;7;SW;23;60%;51%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;29;17;Showers around;27;16;E;12;47%;96%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;21;8;Abundant sunshine;20;9;N;12;51%;2%;9

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;SSE;16;23%;4%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;24;17;Mainly cloudy;25;19;NNE;16;47%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;27;14;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;ESE;8;55%;58%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon showers;24;18;Rain, breezy, humid;22;20;SSW;29;85%;99%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;20;13;Increasing clouds;20;13;SW;17;63%;15%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;21;14;Turning sunny, nice;23;16;SE;6;68%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;SSE;12;48%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy;10;-5;Sunny and warmer;11;-4;NNE;10;34%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;10;6;A couple of showers;13;6;NNE;10;48%;95%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;29;17;A shower and t-storm;23;15;WNW;14;67%;95%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;4;66%;96%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with rain;16;8;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;19;51%;38%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;24;11;Partly sunny;22;11;NW;18;39%;10%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny;17;14;NNW;19;74%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;34;26;A couple of t-storms;33;26;SSW;6;76%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;19;6;Mostly sunny;17;8;NE;7;47%;10%;10

