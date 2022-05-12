Taiwan’s MOFA congratulates the Philippines’ president-elect, hoping to deepen ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (May 12) congratulated President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on his election as the Philippines' next president, CNA reported.

MOFA said that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines posted on Twitter to pay tribute to the democratic process that honors the will of Filipino citizens. The post also expressed Taiwan’s hope to continue to deepen bilateral relations with the Philippines' government, per CNA.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing on Thursday that Taiwan and the Philippines are geographic neighbors and people between the countries have close ties. Currently, there are about 150,000 Philippine migrant workers and new immigrants in Taiwan, she added.

The Philippines is an important partner in promoting Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy and one of the countries where Taiwanese businesspeople have actively invested, she added.