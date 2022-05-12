E-Commerce Market Analysis, Technical Study and Business Opportunities to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the E-Commerce Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

E-commerce is reshaping the modern marketplace by offering better shopping experiences to customers, such as the availability of choices, easy return policies, and door-step delivery services. Increased Internet penetration, introduction of different types of payment methods like electronic wallets, online payment apps and other contactless technologies, and social media are some of the major factors driving market growth. The global e-commerce market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 32.4%, and will reach a value of USD 34.2 Tn by 2024.

Segmentation based on product category:

The consumer electronics segment holds the largest market share, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Policies like easy returns, enhanced customer support, and an abundance of choices are making consumers prefer online shopping over brick and mortar stores for buying electronic gadgets. The auto accessories segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the 2019-2024 period.

Segmentation based on channel:

The wholesale e-commerce market held the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Across regions, e-commerce platforms are focusing on enhancing their business to business transaction capabilities, to facilitate bulk merchandise purchasing procedures for retailers, for their registered businesses. Leading e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay are improving their wholesale e-commerce services by providing features like pay-by-invoice, approval workflows, and multi-user accounts to help business customers.

Regional insights:

The e-commerce market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a number of major players in the region, like Alibaba and JD.COM. Companies are continuously reshaping the e-commerce landscape in the region by utilizing advanced technologies like the Internet of Things, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance the agility of the supply-chain to facilitate real-time tracking, quick responses to customers queries, and flexible adjustments in production.

Companies covered:

– Amazon

– eBay Inc.

– JD.COM

– Alibaba Group

– Walmart Inc.

– Booking Holdings Inc.

– Expedia Group

– Otto Group

– The Home Depot

– Costco Wholesale Corporation”

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

