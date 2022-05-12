Logistics Automation Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future Years

Quadintel published a new report on the Logistics Automation Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

In recent years, logistics automation has emerged as a necessity for companies. Changes in customers preferences are resulting in the expansion of product categories, which makes handling them difficult, given the constraints of existing supply chain practices. Customers expectations have also increased, with concepts like last-mile delivery and delivery on-demand becoming common. To improve operational efficiency and remain competitive, companies are opting for logistics automation. The global logistics automation market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% and will be worth USD 100.1 Bn by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/logistics-automation-market/QI042

Segmentation based on component:

The hardware segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 50% during the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 10.7%. Even though most companies prefer hardware products like automated conveyor systems, lift trucks, automated racks, and robotic picking for implementing logistics automation, the need for capital investments is a major deterrent. As a result, some of them opt for software solutions instead, since they are easy to integrate and are cost-effective. This segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 16.0%, the highest under this categorization. Moreover, as companies try to reduce their capital investments, tasks are likely to be handed over to third-party logistics automation service providers.

End use industry segment insights:

The exponential expansion of the e-commerce industry, expectations regarding swifter deliveries, and intense competition among market players are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the logistics automation market. Thus, the e-commerce and retail segment is expected to be the highest growing end use industry in terms of logistics automation, expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% during the analysis period. By 2023, this segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 40%.

The online product delivery ecosystem and the growing preference for air transport are expected to result in a significant increase in the volume of air cargo in the coming years. To cope up, airports around the world are adopting logistics automation to increase their capacities (despite the limited availability of land), and to ensure error-free and safe handling of large volumes of freight.

Logistics automation also finds extensive applications in the food and beverage industry. The technology is well-suited for accurate product measurements, flawless packaging, and for performing tedious, repetitive tasks in tough environments like freezer warehouses.

Regional insights:

Europe and North America are mature markets, which dominated the global logistics automation sector with market shares of 33.6% and 29.2% respectively, in 2018. Most of the key players in the market are based in Europe. The logistics sector contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries in Europe, make it a viable avenue for investments in automation. The logistics automation market in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to exhibit higher growth in comparison to the other regions, owing to increasing investments in this sector and the presence of some significant players.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/logistics-automation-market/QI042

Companies covered:

– ABB

– Toyota Industrial Equipment

– KION

– Jungheinrich

– KUKA

– Daifuku

– Murata Machinery

– Beumer Group

– KNAPP

– System Logistics

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/logistics-automation-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/