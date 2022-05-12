Laboratory Equipment Market 2022 :  Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Laboratory Equipment Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global laboratory equipment market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the 2018-2023 period, and will reach USD 84.4 Bn by 2023. Increasing life sciences research is responsible for a major part of the huge demand for laboratory equipment across the globe. The market is segmented based on technologies like spectroscopy, chromatography, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, etc. Increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and respiratory ailments, and the higher demand for timely and early detection of diseases will aid the growth of the market in the near future.

Segmentation based on technologies

Based on technologies, the other technologies segment had the highest market share (45.8%) in 2018, owing to a growing geriatric population, rapidly emerging diagnostics centers and hospitals, and technological advancements. Time-consuming operations and mechanical failure of equipment are major challenges faced by users. It is followed by the spectroscopy segment, with a market share of 21.3% in 2018. This is due to the increased demand for spectrometers in the life sciences sector for the analysis of drugs and biomolecules.

Regional insights

The North America laboratory equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the 2018-2023 period, leading to global revenue of USD 33.7 Bn by 2023. An increasing number of clinical trials and higher funding for life sciences research will aid the growth of the market. Europe, a region characterized by high awareness and a wide range of laboratory equipment, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific laboratory equipment market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (8.4%) during the 2018-2023 period. Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets, still in the nascent stages, will also experience high growth.

Companies covered

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fischer

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Shimadzu Corporation

Bruker Corporation

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

