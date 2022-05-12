Air Purifier Market 2022 : Size, Share, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Air Purifier Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Increasing concerns regarding poor indoor air quality (IAQ), and growing ailments associated with air pollution are responsible for driving the demand of air purification systems. The global air purifier market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.18 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2018-2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/air-purifier-market-2/QI042

Filter type segment insights:

Based on filter type, the market has been segregated into high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, ionic filters, and activated carbon and electrostatic precipitators. The HEPA filters segment dominated the residential air purifiers market in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. HEPA filters in residential air purifiers help trap air pollutants and aid in providing relief from allergens. Activated carbon is the other crucial market segment, accounting for more than a quarter of the global share in 2018. Electrostatic precipitator and ionic filters account for 37% of the global air purifier market, showing moderate growth during the forecast period.

Regional insights:

Rise in the adoption of residential air purifiers in countries such as Brazil, China and India, has increased the demand for residential air purifiers globally, owing to the amount of indoor pollution. Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounted for majority of the market share for residential air purifiers in 2018, and the region is expected to remain a significant revenue contributor over the forecast period. China and India lead the market due to increased adoption of residential air purifiers, along with the growing urban population share in the APAC region. In the Americas, increase in adoption of air purifiers equipped with HEPA-based filter system to eliminate smoke and dust from air indoors is helping maintain the markets growth momentum. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is slated to be one of the fast-growing regions over the estimated period of time as it continues to invest in infrastructure and other construction activities. Europe accounts for a steady demand of air purifiers due to the increasing awareness regarding its health benefits.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/air-purifier-market-2/QI042

Companies covered:

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic

Honeywell International

Coway Co. Ltd.

Daikin

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

L.G. Electronics

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/air-purifier-market-2/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/