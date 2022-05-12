Alexa
Seoul: North Korea fires missile toward sea

By Associated Press
2022/05/12 17:45
FILE - This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICB...

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified missile toward the sea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement the North Korean missile flew toward its eastern waters on Thursday. It gave no further details.

North Korea has test-launched a spate of missiles this year in an apparent attempt to put pressure on its rivals amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The reported launch also came hours after North Korea announced it had detected its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Updated : 2022-05-12 19:12 GMT+08:00

