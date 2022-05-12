Alexa
Taiwan Central Bank mulls new round of housing measures

Selective credit controls might be adapted to local conditions

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/12 17:43
Taiwan's Central Bank is mulling new measures to help home buyers. (CNA, Hsinchu County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Bank is considering a new round of measures to rein in housing prices, reports said Thursday (May 12).

Since December 2020, the bank has issued four rounds of selective credit controls on local banks. Even so, a fifth round, or at least a limited number of new measures, is under consideration, UDN reported.

Responding to questions from legislators, Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said one possible measure is shortening the repayment period for home loans in order for homeowners to avoid paying more on interest rates.

Restrictions targeting mortgages for second homes and local measures applying to areas where real estate is expensive, such as the country’s six special municipalities, could also help, Yang was cited as saying.

Commenting earlier on rising interest rates in the United States, the European Union, Australia, and the United Kingdom, the nation's top banker said that Taiwan would not necessarily follow the same policies as other countries but rather first look at local conditions.
housing
housing policy
interest rates
housing loans
Central Bank
Yang Chin-long
selective credit controls

Updated : 2022-05-12 18:16 GMT+08:00

