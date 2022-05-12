Vietjet and HDBank partner to make air travel more convenient, cashless and rewarding with the HDBank Vietjet Platinum co-branded card

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 12 May 2022 - HDBank and Vietjet have collaborated to launch Vietnam's foremost budget airline co-branded Platinum card with an aim to make flying and shopping more convenient, cashless and rewarding.





The internationally valid credit card is power-packed with benefits that include 5 per cent cashback on Vietjet tickets, 0.3 per cent cashback on all other retail transactions and global travel insurance up to 11 billion VNĐ including delayed luggage and international medical assistance.



The card also comes with a special best in market interest rate, with no first-year fee and with two supplementary cards for family members free for life.



Besides travel benefits, the card also offers discounts on 5-star resorts/hotels, golf, dining, shopping and entertainment.



Moreover, this co-branded card provides cardholders priority check-in privilege at Vietjet counters.



The card has been launched with a unique promotion providing 20 per cent cashback on the first Vietjet online ticket purchase.



All of these benefits are easy to get through a special 100 per cent digital onboarding process.



Pham Quoc Thanh, CEO of HDBank, said: "The HDBank Vietjet Platinum Credit Card has been specially created with market-leading benefits to target the rapidly growing segment in the country that travels frequently for business and pleasure with a unique bundle of benefits that provides cashless convenience, rewards and unmatched value."



Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's Vice President, said: "As air travel regains momentum post-pandemic, the distinct benefits of this co-branded credit card will provide our valued Vietjet flyers with cherished experiences and outstanding value."



#HDBank







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.