Taiwan signs social welfare agreement with Israel

New document marks 30th bilateral accord with Israel

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/12 17:00
Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng, Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui, and Israeli envoy Omer Caspi. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Israel have signed a joint declaration on social welfare cooperation between the social services of the two countries, reports said Thursday (May 12).

The document is the 30th bilateral accord signed by the two nations and the fifth since 2020, CNA reported. Previous recent agreements covered topics such as volunteer exchanges and recognition of each other's driver’s licenses.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) interpreted the signing as the latest expression of friendship between the two countries and a step toward deepening cooperation and exchanges.

Both sides look forward to the post-COVID era and expanding their joint handling of social issues and sharing their experiences, according to officials.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng (李麗芬), and Israeli envoy to Taiwan Omer Caspi.
Updated : 2022-05-12 17:40 GMT+08:00

