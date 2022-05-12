Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As COVID cases continued to rise in Taiwan on Thursday (May 12), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 17 deaths from the disease, a new record high for a single day.

During a press conference on Thursday, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 65,385 local COVID cases and confirmed 61 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 570,870. Chen announced 17 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 968.

Among that day's numbers were 79 moderate-to-severe cases, 61 of which were moderate and 18 were severe. Of the 17 people who died, three were in "emergency situations" at their residences, two lost consciousness at home, and one died at home four days after visiting an emergency room.

Chen said that out of the 478,870 local COVID cases reported in Taiwan this year, 477,897 were mild, comprising 99.7% of all cases, while 973 were moderate-to-severe cases, among which 115 died.

The 17 COVID deaths announced on Thursday include nine men and eight women ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s, all of whom had been classified as severe cases. Fifteen had a history of chronic disease, and six were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 29 to May 9 and dates of death from May 5-10.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that among the three who experienced emergency situations in their homes, one was a woman in her 70s who went unconscious at her home, lost vital signs, and was rushed to a hospital. Efforts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful and doctors declared her dead.

She died on the same day as the onset of symptoms and after her death, she tested positive for COVID.

Another woman in her 70s also fainted in her home. As she was transported to a hospital, her vital signs were unstable, efforts to stabilize her condition were unsuccessful, and she was declared dead.

She was later diagnosed with COVID at the hospital. In both cases, the elderly women were unaware that they had contracted COVID before their deaths.

The third emergency case was a man in his 60s who had previously gone to a hospital emergency room for treatment for a fall and trauma. During his examination he tested positive for COVID.

He returned to his residence to undergo home isolation and died on the fourth day. Tests run on the man did not show signs of any other diseases besides COVID, so doctors believe that he died from the virus.