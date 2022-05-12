Disposable Medical Sensor Market | (CAGR) of 8.1% | Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Disposable Medical Sensor market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Disposable Medical Sensor market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global disposable medical sensor market was US$ 6,710 million in 2021. The global disposable medical sensor market is forecast to grow to US$ 12,740 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Disposable medical sensors are used to measure body temperature, heart rate, breathing, etc. They are cost-effective scanning devices that are efficient in diagnosing and monitoring various diseases.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing deployment of biosensors and the increasing use of implantable sensors for technological advancements will fuel the growth of the global disposable medical sensor market. On the contrary, stringent government regulations may limit the growth of the global disposable medical sensor market during the study period.

The availability of precise, cost-effective, and handy solutions is forecast to surge the growth of the market. In addition, they offer ease of treatment and accurate monitoring outcomes. Such benefits are forecast to boost the growth of the global disposable medical sensor market during the forecast period.

New technological breakthroughs are likely to benefit the global disposable medical sensor market. In addition, the growing prevalence of diseases and increasing demand for novel technology will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global disposable medical sensor market. It is due to manufacturing disruptions and a shortage of raw materials. In addition, import-export restrictions further challenged the global disposable medical sensor market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global disposable medical sensor market. The growth of the region is attributed to the contributions of prominent industry players present in the region. In addition, increasing advancements and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are likely to contribute to the market growth. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing disposable medical sensor market. It is due to rising medical tourism and increasing health awareness among the population.

Competitors in the Market

Medtronic plc

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Danaher Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical)

STMicroelectronics

Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

TE Connectivity (TE)

First Sensor

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MEMSIC, Inc.

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

Biosensors International Group

Ambu A/S

GeekWire, LLC.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global disposable medical sensor market segmentation focuses on Product, Placement, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product

Biosensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Image Sensors

Accelerometer/Patient Position Sensors

Others

By Placement Type

Wearable Sensors

Implantable Sensors

Ingestible Sensors

Invasive Sensors

Strip Sensors

By Application

Patient Monitoring

Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring

Implantable Loop Recorders

Cardiac Monitoring Electrodes

Pulse Oximeters

Smart Pills

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Others

Diagnostics

Capsule Endoscopes

HIV Test Strip Sensors

Pregnancy Test Strip Sensors

Drug and Alcohol Test Strip Sensors

Blood Glucose Test Strip Sensors

Therapeutics

Insulin Pump Sensors

Cardiac Therapeutic Electrode Sensors

Cardiac Catheter Sensors

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

