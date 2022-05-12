mHealth Market Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030 | AirStrip Technologies, Apple, Inc., Cerner Corporation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the mHealth market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the mHealth market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global mHealth market was US$ 45.5 billion in 2021. The global mHealth market is forecast to grow to US$ 256.4 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Factors Influencing the Market

mHealth aims to inform patients with efficient healthcare information and management. The mHealth industry is forecast to grow rapidly owing to the rapidly growing advancements in wearable and digital technology. In addition, the rising use of mobile healthcare apps is likely to propel the mHealth market forward.

The increasing deployment of wearable technologies to track health-related data is likely to surge the growth of the mHealth industry. In addition, the growing use of smartphones and the rising prevalence of diseases will benefit the market in the coming years.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for online resources will contribute to the market growth. In addition, favorable government initiatives like offering financial aid will benefit the overall mHealth market.

Growing initiatives related to the development and promotion of mHealth medical devices will boost the growth of the global mHealth market. On the contrary, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits and usage of mHealth applications in underdeveloped countries may restrict the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a favorable impact on the mHealth market’s growth. The implementation of lockdown and the practice of social distance mandated the shutdown of gyms and medical clinics. As a result, it affected the routine health examinations of people. Thus, people started adopting digital tools for health management, and as a result, it steeply grew in popularity. Following the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of people who subscribe to health management applications has skyrocketed. Furthermore, through the internet sales channel, demand for wearable devices for fitness tracking and health management has surged throughout the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Because of the high adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms in the region, North America is forecast to hold the highest share of the mHealth market. Asia-Pacific and Europe are forecast to hold the second and third highest share in the global mHealth industry. Furthermore, due to the region’s development and adoption of innovative technologies, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR globally over the projection period.

Competitors in the Market

AgaMatrix, Inc.

AirStrip Technologies

Alivecor, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

BioTelementary, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Google, Inc.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Nike, Inc.

Omro Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Withings

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global mHealth market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Stakeholders, and Region.

The mHealth market has been segmented based on type –

mHealth Apps

Health & Fitness Apps

Chronic Care Management Apps

Personal Health Record Apps

Others

Wearable Devices

Fitness Devices

Blood Glucose Monitors

Body & Temperature Monitors

Others

The mHealth market has been segmented based on application –

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology Diseases

Others

The mHealth market has been segmented based on stakeholders –

Mobile Operators

Device Vendors

Content Players

Healthcare Providers

The mHealth market has been segmented based on region –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

