Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market- 2022 2027 Size, Share Projections & Future Opportunities

The Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market held a market value of USD 1,150.8 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,663.6 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The market volume in 2020 was around 1,408.7 thousand units.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In this report, market players in this field will receive insights regarding COVID-19’s impact post-COVID-19, which will provide a useful framework for evaluating strategies. The COVID-19 has affected a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains worldwide. As a result, the economy has been experiencing a recession and high inflation rates. Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted a number of industries’ international movements. Due to the labor shortage and the lack of logistics movement, the whole sector faced sustained challenges. Lockdowns have caused severe financial losses to end-user industries.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-and-south-east-asia-fan-coil-unit-market

Fan coil units are devices which use a fan and a coil for cooling and heating rooms without connecting to ductwork. They are also known as vertical fan coil-unit (VFC). Increase in demand for energy-efficient FCU models coupled with the rising adoption of HVAC system in commercial & residential buildings are the factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for low energy consumption products in real estate is also anticipated to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively hampered owing to the chilled beam systems used as an alternative for fan coil unit.



Growth Influencers:



Growing demand for energy-efficient FCU models



Increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient equipment is anticipated to boost the market growth. Energy efficiency is also a major concern associated with the use of conventional HVAC systems. The residential, industrial, and commercial sectors utilize nearly 1 trillion kilowatt hours of electric power in a year. Many end-users seek energy-efficient equipment which require less energy and also lower the electricity bill and result in lowering the carbon emission. This is expected to increase the demand for energy-efficient FCU models.

Segments Overview



The Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit market is classified into configuration, model type, and application.



By Configuration

Two Pipe FCU

Four Pipe FCU

The two pipe FCU segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 55% owing to its increasing demand. The four pipe FCU segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to technological advancements.



By Model Type

Wall Mounted

Floor Standing

Ceiling Mounted

Cassette

Concealed

The wall mounted segment is expected to surpass a market volume of about 507.7 thousand units by 2027 as its adoption is estimated to increase significantly. Within the ceiling mounted segment, the cassette segment is anticipated to witness a volume CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-and-south-east-asia-fan-coil-unit-market



By Application

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals

Office Spaces

Retail

Others

Industrial

Residential

The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 66% owing to increasing demand for fan coil units in hotels and restaurants, which is expected to cross a volume of 380 thousand units in 2027. The residential segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.5%.



Regional Overview



On a regional basis, the Europe region is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe. The South-East Asia region is classified into Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, and rest of SEA.



Within Europe, Italy held the largest value share of about 29% owing to stringent government regulations regarding energy consumption. Netherlands in estimated to surpass a market volume of about 19 thousand units in 2027 owing to the increasing number of construction projects in the country.



The South East Asian is anticipated to surpass a market volume of about 148 thousand units in 2025 owing to the growing number of residential and commercial projects. Indonesia held the largest value share of about 27% and Vietnam is expected to register a growth rate of 7.6% owing to the rising focus of market players in these countries.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit market include Barcol-Air (UK) Ltd, Carrier Corporation, Daikin Europe N.V., Euroclima, Haier Group Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Midea Group, Trane Europe, Trox Group, and other prominent players.



The approximate market share of the six major players is close to 60%. These market players are involved in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in September 2019, Toshiba Home Appliances launched a comprehensive product portfolio consisting of washing machines, rice cookers, refrigerators, and microwave ovens for consumers in the EMEA region.



The Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-and-south-east-asia-fan-coil-unit-market

The Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Europe & South East Asia (SEA) fan coil unit Market?

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/