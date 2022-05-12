Pancreatic Enzymes Market | (CAGR) of 12.8% | Scope and overview, Expected to Boost Moderately over 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Pancreatic Enzymes market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Pancreatic Enzymes market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global pancreatic enzymes market size was US$ 169 million in 2021. The global pancreatic enzymes market is forecast to grow to US$ 499.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Pancreatic enzymes are a combination of digestive enzymes produced by the pancreas’ exocrine cells. This mixture is used to treat illnesses characterized by a lack of pancreatic secretions, such as cystic fibrosis, pancreatitis, and pancreatectomy.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising demand for pancreatic enzyme supplements is driving the growth of the global pancreatic enzymes market during the forecast period. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) estimates that around 87 percent of cystic fibrosis patients need pancreatic enzyme supplements. The intestine in these patients lacks the enzymes, which are required to digest and absorb nutrients. Thus, the growing number of such cases are forecast to fuel the growth of the global pancreatic enzymes market during the study period.
Rising awareness about gastrointestinal disorders and increasing awareness about health will benefit the global pancreatic enzymes market. In addition, growing urbanization and increasing consumption of fast food will surge the growth of the global pancreatic enzymes market.
The growing number of digestive problems are forecast to benefit the global pancreatic enzymes market during the forecast period.
The increasing number of partnerships and other expansion strategies will benefit the overall pancreatic enzymes industry during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global pancreatic enzyme market. The demand for fast food and other products decreased drastically due to the pandemic. In addition, sudden quarantine rules negatively impacted the global pancreatic enzymes market.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is predicted to hold the highest share in the global pancreatic enzymes market. The factors attributed to market expansion are the expanding population suffering from digestion problems, unhealthy lifestyles, and rising awareness about eating healthily and staying healthy.
The pancreatic enzymes industry is expected to witness significant growth in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing aging population and rising demand for preventative medicines. In addition, the rising consumption of packaged food products is likely to fuel the industry’s growth. National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates that around 60-70 million people have suffered from digestive disorders in 2009 in the United States. Thus, the data indicate that pancreatic enzymes are in high demand in the region.
Competitors in the Market
BIOZYM
Spectrum Chemicals
Chongqing Aoli
Biocatalyst
Bovogen Biologicals
Geyuan Tianrun
Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited
VIVUS, Inc.
Scientific Protein Laboratories LLC
Kin Master Product Quimicos LTDA
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global pancreatic enzymes market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.
Based on product type, the pancreatic enzyme market is segmented into –
Pancreatic Pellets
Pancreatic Powder
Based on application, the pancreatic enzyme market is segmented into –
Pharma Industry
Food Processing
Others
Based on region, the pancreatic enzyme market is segmented into –
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
