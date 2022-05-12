Taiwan’s Gogoro to launch in Israel this summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric two-wheeler maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced on Wednesday (May 11) it will be entering the Israeli market.

Gogoro will be partnering with Metro Motor and Paz Group to introduce its battery-swapping platform — the Gogoro Network — and Smartscooters in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area this summer. Metro Motor is an Israeli two-wheel distributor, while Paz Group is a gas and energy company.

“We are proud to announce our collaboration with Gogoro and excited to begin marketing their innovative Smartscooters in Israel. The introduction of Gogoro into the Israeli market is excellent news for two-wheeler enthusiasts and is likely to be a significant growth engine for the company,” said Gadi Aviram, chairman of the board for Metro Motor.

The Paz Group will be in charge of the battery-swapping platform as part of the company’s electric vehicle charging department and will provide services to riders at Paz stations and through its app, said Paz CEO Nir Stern.

Gogoro has continued its expansion outside of Taiwan by teaming up with well-established local brands in other countries. The company has entered into strategic partnerships in Asia’s largest two-wheeler markets, including India’s Hero MotoCorp and Chinese vehicle makers Yadea and Dachangjiang while also launching a pilot program in Indonesia with ride-hailing company Gojek.

More than 465,000 riders have signed up through the Gogoro Network in Taiwan. They can take advantage of 2,268 battery swapping stations around the country.

The Gogoro Network handles 350,000 daily battery swaps, with more than 275 million total swaps to date.