TECNO Is Among the First to Make Android 13 Beta Available on Its Latest CAMON 19 Pro 5G to Launch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 May 2022 - At the Google I/O 2022 held from May 11 to 12, Google officially unveiled Android 13 Beta 2, the new generation operating system. As a global pioneer in electronic technology, TECNO Mobile was amongst the first smartphone manufacturers to join the Android 13 Beta Program. Its latest product, the CAMON 19 Pro (5G), will run on Android 13 Beta, delivering both superior performance and privacy & security to users.



Android 13 beta for TECNO CAMON 19 Pro

Meanwhile, TECNO also declares that they will be updating the Android 12 on its CAMON 18 series, and will continue to be dedicated to making their users the early adopters of the latest system and cutting-edge technology breakthroughs with the freshest product experience.



Android 12 for TECNO CAMON 18 Series

"We are glad that through the long-term partnership with Google, TECNO has been providing our users with the latest Android system to bring them extraordinary using experiences. The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro (5G) with Android 13 Beta will definitely allow our users to be among the first to access new features and bring them pleasures. " said Stephen HA, Vice President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile.



With the spirit of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO aims to encourage users to explore unlimited possibilities. While offering intelligent products that blend technology and art, TECNO aspires to create a smarter and more stylish lifestyle for them. Its much-anticipated CAMON 19 Pro (5G) is a high-performance smartphone designed for young fashionists, focusing on TECNO's industry-leading night portrait capabilities.



Android 13 has key optimizations including:





Stricter Notification Permission - Privacy and user trust are core principles of Android products. To give users control over the notifications they want to follow, Android 13 introduces POST_NOTIFICATIONS — a new runtime permission. This means that apps need to request notification permissions from users before posting notifications.

- Privacy and user trust are core principles of Android products. To give users control over the notifications they want to follow, Android 13 introduces POST_NOTIFICATIONS — a new runtime permission. This means that apps need to request notification permissions from users before posting notifications. Color vector fonts - Android 13 adds rendering support for COLR version 1 (spec, intro video) fonts and updates the system emoji to the COLRv1 format. COLRv1 is a new, highly compact, font format that renders quickly and crisply at any size. COLRv1 can be adopted for the app starting in Developer Preview 2.

- Android 13 adds rendering support for COLR version 1 (spec, intro video) fonts and updates the system emoji to the COLRv1 format. COLRv1 is a new, highly compact, font format that renders quickly and crisply at any size. COLRv1 can be adopted for the app starting in Developer Preview 2. Convenient Text Conversion API - Android 13 allows apps to call the new text conversion API, which will make it easier for users to find the content they need faster and easier.

- Android 13 allows apps to call the new text conversion API, which will make it easier for users to find the content they need faster and easier. Upgraded Bluetooth LE Audio - With Low Energy (LE) audio, users would be able to share and broadcast their audio to others, or subscribe to public broadcasts for information, entertainment and more, while seamlessly switching between different use cases.

For more specific download steps please visit official website: https://spot.tecno.com/global/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=170154

