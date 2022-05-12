Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market [HOW TO INCREASE] Perceive Robust Expansion by 2021 to 2030 | CAGR of 12.1%

The market for Medical nonwoven disposables in the Asia Pacific region is set to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, increasing count of aging population, growing awareness for the prevention of hospital acquired infections and its advantages over woven products. The Asia-Pacific Medical nonwoven disposables market is estimated to reach $ 3,374.9 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2015 to 2020.

Medical nonwoven disposables are mainly used in the management of incontinence conditions among patients and for the prevention of Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and other sources of contamination. These products are increasingly gaining preference over woven products as they provide better comfort and offer increased resistance to contamination at a cheaper cost. The increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, growing awareness to prevent HAIs and the increasing count of aging population, significantly drive the growth of the market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Further, a rise in disposable income, improving health care infrastructure, favourable government regulations regarding health and hygiene would boost the growth of the Industry. However, the challenges involved in disposing nonwoven medical waste and the increasing practices of minimally-invasive surgeries would impede the growth of this market. Achieving economies of scale, improving the design of nonwoven products, increasing domestic production and procuring raw material from local sources are factors that would drive the industry in future.

The industryis segmented on the basis of product type and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Incontinence nonwoven products and Surgical nonwoven products. Incontinence products are further segmented into disposable underwears, cotton pads, panty shields and disposable diapers. Disposable diapers constituted the largest share in the incontinence product segment, in 2014. The surgical nonwoven product segment consists of disposable surgical gowns, surgical masks, sterile nonwoven swabs, surgical caps, surgical drapes, shoe covers and others. The segment of surgical nonwoven products contributed for more than 50% of the overall market revenue in 2014 owing to its large scale application in hospitals.

Geographically, themarket is segmented across, China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore and the rest of Asia-Pacific countries. China and Japan dominate themarket due to the increasing count of aging population and the rising demand for sophisticated medical facilities. However, India, Singapore and Thailand are predicted to exhibit the highest growth rates due to growing demands for advanced medical facilities, favorable governmental policies and increasing medical tourism in these regions.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific market. Key companies profiled in the report are, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Inc., Medtronic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Ahlstrom, Inc., Domtar Corporation UniCharm Corporation, and Freudenberg Nonwovens.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the medical nonwoven disposables with a cross sectional analysis of the overall market

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various companies in order to gain a higher market share in themarket

Country-wise Asia Pacific medical nonwoven disposables market is comprehensively analyzed in the report

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential for the period of 2014 – 2020

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The Asia-Pacific medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented on the basis product type and country wise analysis.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Incontinence Nonwoven products

Cotton pads

Disposable Underwear

Disposable Panty Shield

Disposable Diapers

Ultra-Absorbent Disposable Diapers

Super-Absorbent Disposable Diapers

Biodegradable Disposable Diapers

Surgical Nonwoven Products

Disposable Surgical Mask

Disposable Surgical Drapes

Disposable Shoe Covers

Disposable Surgical Caps

Disposable Surgical Gowns

Disposable Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

BY GEOGRAPHY

China

Japan

India

Australia

Thailand

Singapore

Rest of APAC

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

