Analgesics Market [NEWS] to Record Ascending Growth by 2021 to 2030

Analgesics, also known as painkillers, are used to treat and reduce pain in the body. Typically, they are used when the pain is severe and becomes unbearable for the patient. Non-opioids, opioids, and compound analgesics (a combination of both opioids and non-opioids) are the major analgesic products used globally. The emergence of analgesics is mainly attributed to the increase in acute and chronic diseases, as well as the rising incidence of cancer worldwide.

Opioid drugs are the strongest types of analgesics, which are derived from opium. They are chiefly used for the treatment of moderate to severe pain and are mostly available through prescription. On the other hand, non-opioid drugs are not derived from opium but include acetaminophen. They also include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and are majorly used for the treatment of mild to moderate pain. In addition, non-opioid drugs are sometimes used alongside stronger painkillers. They are mostly available over-the-counter (OTC); however, some NSAIDs, such as Celebrex, Cataflam, and Motrin, are available through prescription only.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The world analgesics market is expected to achieve moderate growth in the near future, majorly because of factors such as increase in cardiovascular disease, cancer, and arthritis and growing geriatric population. Recurring pain and aches experienced by the ageing population is another factor the helps the market growth. In addition, increasing investments in R&D by the public and private sector, with key emphasis on the classes of compounds for formulating new therapeutics, are further expected to drive the market. However, factors such as uncontrolled prescription of opioids, drug abuse, and unregulated government policies are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the analgesics market on the basis of type, route of administration, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. According to the route of administration, it is segmented into oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, and topical. Based on the geography, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andLAMEA.

Companies adopt acquisition as their key development strategy in the analgesic market. A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Endo Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sanofi, are provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report includes a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations from 2015 to 2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Geographically, the analgesics market is analyzed based on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andLAMEA.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape of the analgesics market to aid the reader in understanding the competitive environment across the geographic locations.

Furthermore, key market players within this market have been profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly. This helps in understanding the competitive outlook on the supply side of the market.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographic regions.

Porters Five Forces analysis extensively covers the perspective of buyers and suppliers, along with the competitive rivalry among companies.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

ANALGESICS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Non-opioids

Opioids

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Rectal

Transdermal

Topical

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

Sweden

France

Russia

Denmark

Rest of EU

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Venezuela

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Morocco

Kenya

Nigeria

Rest ofLAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

