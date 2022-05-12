Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market [ADVANTAGES] Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2021 to 2030

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging refers to the use of different imaging modalities to get visual representations of the interior of a body for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The medical imaging includes different types of modalities that are used to image the human body for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases, and hence plays a vital role in improving health. The medical imaging industry has been revolutionized from bed-side monitoring towards high-end digital scanning.

The world medical/diagnostic imaging market is expected to reach $45 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging devices, rising incidences of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly aging population, increase in number of medical imaging procedures, and rising awareness for early diagnosis of clinical disorders are the key factors that are expected to boost the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Furthermore, untapped medical imaging market in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region is also expected to accelerate the overall market growth during the forecast period. Shortage of helium, high cost of imaging modalities and unfavourable reimbursement scenario in emerging countries may limit market growth, but the increasing healthcare spending in emerging markets will continue to boost demand for diagnostic imaging devices.

The market is expected to gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and other LAMEA nations. The reasons for the unparalleled market growth are large undiagnosed patient population, rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, improved government funding towards chronic disorders, and growing awareness about early diagnosis of diseases. However, adoption of these high-cost medical imaging systems in countries namely, India and China would continue to remain a key challenge for the leading innovators.

This report segments the medical imaging market on the basis of product type, application, and geography to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is segmented into computed tomography (CT) scanners, X-ray imaging systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, ultrasound imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. The X-ray imaging systems segment spearheads the product types market governing over one fourth of the world medical/diadnostic imaging market in 2015 and would continue to maintain its market position during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The nuclear imaging systems market is projected as the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period. Based on applications, the market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN) health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neuro and spine, cardiovascular and thoracic, general imaging, breast health, and others. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of medical imaging market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific and LAMEA markets are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The strategic developments by these key players in recent years are set to further strengthen the market. A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote S.P.A, and Fujifilm Corporation have been provided in the report.

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world medical imaging market.

The medical imaging market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key regions.

The market estimations are made in the report by conducting high-end analysis of the key market segments from 2015 to 2022.

Extensive research is done for the market by product type which instils a clear understanding regarding the currently used medical imaging modalities and evolving role of imaging technologies.

A detailed SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across geographies.

MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

World medical imaging market is segmented into product type, application and geography.

By Product Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

High End Slice

Mid End Slice

Low End Slice

X-ray Imaging Systems

By Portability

Stationary Devices

Portable devices

By Technology

Digital Imaging

Analog Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

By MRI Architecture

Closed MRI systems

Open MRI systems

By MRI Field Strength

Low to mid field systems

High field systems

Very high field systems

field systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

2D Imaging Systems

3D & 4D Imaging Systems

Doppler Imaging

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Nuclear Imaging Systems

PET

SPECT

Mammography Systems

By Application

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neuro and Spine

Cardiovascular and Thoracic

General Imaging

Breast Health

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

