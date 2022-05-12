Flow Cytometry Market [TOTAL SALES] to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2030 | CAGR of 30.9%

One of the key reasons for adoption of flow cytometry technology is its precise deliverance of results comparing to conventional methods such as ELISA. The emergence of this technology as one of the leading applications has brought various advancements in the diagnosis of diseases such as HIV and cancer as well as in research fields. With rising advancements in information technology, it finds application in drug discovery and development. Moreover, it is now used in hematopoietic stem cell research, multiparameter analysis and pharmacogenesis. Increase in research & development in life sciences has boosted flow cytometry technology market. This market has recently evidenced significant advancements such as cytometers with varying detectors and lasers, which would enable labelling of multiple antibodies and instruments capable of capturing digital images.

Flow cytometry market which is valued $3000 million in 2012, is expected to reach a value of $6530 million by 2020, experiencing a CAGR of 30.9%.

Though, increase in application has widened the scope of flow cytometry market, the cost of the instrument is impeding the growth. Moreover, advancing technologies has brought in complex instrumentation that requires highly skilled personals to operate. North America accounted for the largest share of global flow cytometry market revenue in 2012. However, Asia Pacific & RoW market is expected to have the highest growth rate of 10.6% during the analysis period and is expected to be the fastest growing market.

MARKET SCOPE

Flow cytometry measures and analyzes cells of various characterizations, through a light beam that is passed through a suspension of fluid. Several properties of the cell structure and functions can be studied by labelling or non-labelling of antibodies with the help of this technique. Various factors such as protein synthesis, DNA content, RNA content, surface receptors and many more factors can be analyzed by this technology.

The scope of this report is to identify potential flow cytometry market on the basis of products, technology, application and end users

Flow cytometry as defined in this report is associated with the clinical and research fields and is used in diagnosis of certain diseases (cancer, HIV, etc.) and research (drug development and stem cell research)

The flow cytometry market in this report does not merely explain the applications of flow cytometry but also elucidates how it has replaced other conventional methods.

The report analyses the global flow cytometry market by geography, segmenting the market as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific & RoW. The emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to grow due to the demand for better health care.

KEY DELIVERABLES

In the current scenario, instruments market has the highest revenue share in the total flow cytometry market. This segment is further expected to remain as the highest revenue generator during the analysis period. Increase in modularity, accessibility, imaging capabilities, availability of wavelengths and targets and size reduction are few of the significant trends in the market, assisting in adoption of these instruments by the end users. Though instruments market is at the peak in terms of revenue, reagents market is expected to experience the highest growth rate of CAGR 12%, during the analysis period. Ready to use kits is another driving factor for this market, as these reagents are easy to use and have applications in areas such as cancer diagnosis and drug discovery. These kits avoid the cost of transportation in cold storage, errors while manual pipetting of liquid reagents and the loss associated with the liquid sample degradation in high room temperature during processing, thus benefitting resource poor countries.

The flow cytometry market is segmented as follows:

PRODUCT:

FC instruments

Reagents

Consumables

Software

Services

Accessories

TECHNOLOGY:

Cell based Technologies

Bead-based Technologies

APPLICATION

Clinical

Apoptosis

Cell Cycle Analysis

Cell sorting

Cell Viability

Research Fields

Organ transplantation

Cancer

Immunodeficiency Disease

Hematology Haematological Malignancies

END USERS

Commercial Organizations

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Medical Schools

Clinical Testing Labs

Others

GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

