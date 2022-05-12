Advanced Glass Market [HOW TO INCREASE] to Exhibit a High Single-Digit CAGR through 2021 to 2030

United State- Increase In Urbanization Has Fueled The Development Of Building & Construction Industry, Which In Turn Drives The Growth Of The Global Advanced Glass Market. In Addition, Rise In Demand For Value-Added Materials In Housing Drives The Market Growth. Moreover, Extensive Range Of Design Flexibilities Provided By Advanced Glass Is Expected To Boost The Market Growth In The Near Future. However, High Raw Material Prices Is Expected To Hamper The Growth Of The Market During The Forecast Period.

Global Advanced Glass Market Was Valued At $43,328 Million In 2015 And Is Expected To Garner $70,254 Million By 2022, Registering A Cagr Of 7.0% During The Forecast Period. Advanced Glasses Are Specialized Grades Of Glass Manufactured Using Advanced Technologies And Substances, Which Possess Specific Properties Such As Resistance To Uv Rays, Solar Control, And Security For Certain End-Use Industries.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Global Advanced Glass Market Is Segmented Based On Product Type, Function, End-Use Industry, And Geography. On The Basis Of Product Type, The Market Is Classified Into Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Toughened Glass, And Ceramic Glass.

By Function, It Is Categorized Into Safety & Security, Solar Control, Optics & Lighting, And High Performance. According To End-Use Industry, It Is Divided Into Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Optical, And Others. Each End-Use Industry Is Subsegmented Into Product Types As Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Toughened Glass, And Ceramic Glass. Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. North America Is Expected To Dominate The Global Market By 2022.

The Prominent Players Have Adopted Product Launches And Collaborations As Their Key Strategies To Gain Substantial Share In The Market.

The Key Players Profiled In The Report Are

Asahi Glass Co.

Saint Gobain

Advanced Glass & Mirror, Inc.

Ppg Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Guardian Industries

Sisecam Group

Advanced Glass Market Key Benefits

This Report Provides An Extensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Emerging Estimations & Dynamics In The Advanced Glass Market.

In-Depth Analysis Of Market Size Is Conducted And Estimations For Key Segments Between 2014 And 2022 Are Provided.

Competitive Intelligence Of Leading Manufacturers And Distributors Of Advanced Glass Helps To Understand The Competitive Scenario Across The Geographies.

Analysis For Factors That Drive And Restrain The Growth Of The Market Is Provided.

The Report Conducts Extensive Analysis Of The Market By Following Key Product Positioning And Monitoring The Top Competitors Within The Industry.

Market Share For All Segments With Respect To Each Geography Is Detailed In The Report, Which Helps To Understand The Trends In The Industry At Granular Level.

Key Market Players Are Profiled And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Provide A Competitive Outlook Of The Industry Trends.

Advanced Glass Market Key Segments

By Function

Safety & Security

Solar Control

Optics & Lighting

High Performance

By Product Type

Coated Glass

Laminated Glass

Toughened Glass

Ceramic Glass

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

Sports & Leisure

Optical

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

Uk

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Others

Lamea

Brazil

Ksa

South Africa

Others

Other Players In The Value Chain Include

Occipital, Inc.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Gentex Corporation

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Huihua Glass Co. Ltd.

Schott Ag

