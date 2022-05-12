Architectural Coatings Market [TOTAL SALES] Rise Remarkably During 2021 – 2030

United State- Architectural coatings are coatings that are applied on buildings and homes. Architectural coatings include a wide range of paints & coatings such as varnishes, lacquers, power coatings, primers, inks, and several others. They are applied to protect the surfaces from abrasion, moisture, and other harmful substances that can cause damage, fading of the surface.

The global architectural coatings market is expected to reach $57,270 million by 2022 from $81,861 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The architectural coatings market is primarily driven by the growing demand from Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region. The market will also benefit by the rising demand of architectural coatings from residential sector due to rising disposable income of the middle class.

The major restraint hindering the growth of agricultural coatings market is the stringent government regulations against the use of toxic chemicals. However, the impact of this restraint is likely to reduce in the future with the introduction of green coatings. The development of green coatings and increasing use of nanocoating is expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

On the basis of resin type, the architectural coatings market is segmented into acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, urethane, and others including PTFE and PVDF. Based on technology, it is bifurcated into solvent borne and water borne. According to the end-use industry, the market segmentation includes residential and non-residential. Based on function, the market is segmented into ceramics, inks, lacquers, paints, powder coatings, primers, sealers, stains, and varnishes. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The North American architectural coatings market has witnessed several acquisitions and agreements. The market is consolidated with maximum of the share occupied by four major market players, The Sherwin- Williams Company, PPG Industries, The Valspar Corporation, and Masco.

Top players in architectural coatings market include:

PPG Industries

Asian Paints

Nippon Paints

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coatings

RPM International Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

Midwest Industrial Coatings Inc.

Sumter Coatings

BASF SE

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Architectural Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Architectural Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Urethane

Others (PTFE & PVDF)

By Technology

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

By End-Use Industry

Residential

Non-Residential

By Function

Ceramics

Inks

Lacquers

Paints

Powder Coatings

Primers

Sealers

Stains

Varnishes

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Turkey

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Qatar

Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent market players are

AzkoNobel

Prisum Coatings Canada Inc.

Helios Group

A&A Coatings

Kansai Paint Co.

RockSolid Industrial

LINE-X UK

Single Source, Inc.

Michelman, Inc.

IFS Coatings

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

