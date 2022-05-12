Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market [NEWS] Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2030

United State-Aramid Fibers Are Synthetic Fibers Known For Their Exceptional Heat & Fire Resistance And Strength Properties. These Fibers Are Used In Various Industrial Applications Ranging From Aerospace & Defense To Optical Fiber Cable System. General Characteristics Of Aramid Fibers Include Low Flammability, Non-Conductivity, And Resistance To Abrasion & Organic Solvents. Aramid Fibers Were First Developed By Du Pont In 1960s For Use In Commercial Applications, Under The Trade Name Nomex.

The Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Was Valued At $2,680 Million In 2015, And Is Expected To Reach $4,813 Million By 2022, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.8% From 2016 To 2022.

The Factors That Drive The Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Are Upsurge In Security Concerns, Rise In Demand From Aerospace & Defense Industry, And Exceptional Properties Of Aramid Fiber Including Heat And Fire Resistance & Strength. However, High Investment Costs And Non-Biodegradable Nature Of Aramid Fiber Are Expected To Hinder The Market Growth During The Forecast Period. Growth Opportunities Exist In The Market, Owing To The Expanding Applications In The Defense Sector And Advancements In Existing Technologies.

The Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Is Segmented Based On The Type, End-Use Industry, And Geography. On The Basis Of Type Segment, The Aramid Fiber Market Is Categorized Into Para-Aramid Fibers, Meta-Aramid Fibers, And Others. Based On End-Use Industry, The Market Is Segmented Into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Marine, And Others. Geographically, It Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And LAMEA.

The Key Players Of Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Have Adopted Product Launch And Innovation As Their Key Development Strategies To Enhance Their Product Portfolio And Strengthen Their Position In The Global Market. For Instance, In June 2016, Teijin Limited And Komatsu Seiren Launched A New Aramid Fiber To Be Used In High Visibility Protective Clothing.

Top Players Operating in the Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Include:

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

SRO Aramid (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Huvis Corporation

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This Report Provides A Detailed Quantitative Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations From 2014 To 2022 Of The Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market, Which Assist To Identify The Prevailing Market Opportunities.

In-Depth Coverage Of The Market Including Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities Helps Professionals To Understand The Market Behavior In An Efficient Manner.

Detailed Study Of The Strategies Adopted By The Key Leaders, Such As Partnerships And Acquisitions, Is Provided.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Examines The Competitive Structure Of The Market And Assists Strategists In Better Decision-Making.

Pinpoint Analysis Of Geographical Segments Helps To Identify Opportunities For Growth Within The Market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Key Segments

By Type

Para-Aramid Fibers

Meta-Aramid Fibers

Others

By End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Marine

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest Of LAMEA

Other Prominent Market Players Are As Follows:

Kermel

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd.

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Suzhou Zhaoda Specially Fiber Technical Co., Ltd.

YF International BV

Tango Engineering Ltd.

Polymer Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Lydall Performance Materials Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

