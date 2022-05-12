Bioethanol Market [TOP KEY PLAYER] Registering a Strong Growth by 2021 to 2030

United State- Bioethanol is ethanol produced from plants such as corn, sugarcane, switchgrass, Miscanthus, algae, and several others. It is a clean renewable source of energy and does not pose any harm to the environment, significantly contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases. The global bioethanol market was valued at $5,652 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $9,544 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The factors that drives the bioethanol market growth are increase in demand and production from Asia-Pacific, rise in environmental concerns, the need to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and blending mandates posed by regulatory bodies. The major restraint that hinders the growth is the high investment and production cost of cellulosic ethanol. In addition, the food & fuel debate is expected to affect the growth of market. The development of second- & third-generation biofuels is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for market expansion.

The global bioethanol market is segmented based on the raw material, type, blend, generation, application, and geography. On the basis of raw material, it is classified into grains, sugarcane, industrial beets, and others that include algae, wheat, sorghum, and several others. Based on type, it is categorized into corn-based (wet milling & dry milling), sugarcane-based, cellulosic ethanol, and others. On the basis of blend, it is segmented into E10, E20 & E25, E70 & E75, E85, and others. Based on generation, it is divided into first-, second-, and third generation bioethanol. Based on application, it is classified into transportation, power generation, medical, and others that include industrial applications. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the bioethanol market include:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

POET LLC.

Valero Renewable Fuels Company LLC.

BP plc.

CropEnergies AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Abengoa Bioenergy

BlueFire Ethanol Fuels Inc.

Petrobras

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2022 of the global bioethanol market, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the market, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, aids professionals to understand the market behavior in an efficient manner.

Detailed analysis of the strategies adopted by the key leaders, such as partnerships and acquisitions, is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Pinpoint analysis of geographical segments facilitates to identify opportunities for growth within the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Bioethanol Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Bioethanol Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Raw Material

Grains

Sugarcane

Industrial Beets

Others

By Type

Corn-based Ethanol

Wet Milling

Dry Milling

Sugarcane-based Ethanol

Cellulosic Ethanol

Others

By Blend

E10

E20 & E25

E70 & E75

E85

Others

By Generation

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Application

Transportation

Power Generation

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Turkey

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Qatar

Rest of LAMEA

Other significant market players are as follows:

Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc.

Absolute Energy, LLC.

Aemetis, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc.

Flint Hills Resources

Cargill Inc.

Myriant Corporation

Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

BioAmber Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

