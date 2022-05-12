Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market [ADVANTAGES] Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2030

United State-Extruded polystyrene (XPS) are thermoplastic polymers manufactured through the extrusion process. These polymers are highly moisture resistant and possess excellent insulation properties due to their closed cell structure. These are also characterized by high compressive strength, easy installation & handling, and long-term thermal performance. XPS is suitable for use in both interior and exterior applications in cold storage installations, rail beds, transmission line power foundations, walkaways, under concrete floors, parking decks, underground utility lines, fountain foundations, and other load-bearing applications.

The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was valued at $2,418 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,827 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in construction spending, rise in popularity of energy-efficient building systems, and demand for insulation against high temperature from the residential sector drive the insulation XPS market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material prices and concerns due to presence of toxic chemicals are expected to hinder this growth. Furthermore, rise in awareness about energy-efficient buildings and development of XPS without the use of fluorochlorohydrocarbons provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the market.

The extruded polystyrene insulation materials market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, it is divided into residential construction and non-residential construction. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major market players are actively involved in the development and launch of new XPS products to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the global market. For example, Dow Building Solutions, a part of The Dow Chemical Company, enhanced XENERGY, its XPS roofing insulation brand, by launching a complimentary insulation product, XENERGY LG for flat roof construction in June 2016. BASF SE also launched Styrodur 3000 CS to expand its Styrodur product range, with improved thermal conductivity and quick installation properties.

Top players in extruded polystyrene insulation materials market include:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Kingspan plc

Bayer Material Science

ITW Insulation Systems

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Knauf Insulation

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market Key Segments

By Application

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent market players are as follows:

Delta Power Solutions

Foamex

Huntsman Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

GAF Materials Corporation

Foster Engineering Pte. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mysun Insulation Materials Co Ltd.

Austrotherm

OMNIE

URSA Insulation, S.A.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

