Cumene Market [PROFIT] Trends Research and Projections for 2021 – 2030

United State- Cumene, also known as isopropyl-benzene, is an inflammable organic compound, which is derived from an aromatic hydrocarbon with an aliphatic substitution. It is a major constituent of refined fuels and crude oil. It is used in a wide range of industries as a base chemical to produce cumene hydroperoxide, which further produces two commercially crucial chemicals namely acetone and phenol. It is used in sealant, adhesives, as a solvent in paints, lacquers, enamels, in the production of high octane production fuels, and in fuel additives.

The global cumene market was valued at $16,330 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,089 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The global cumene market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to growth in demand for phenol and acetone and their derivatives. Furthermore, rise in per capita disposable income, overall economic growth, and upsurge in the use of phenolic resins & bisphenol-A are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in demand for phenol in various industries such as plastics, composites, and laminates are anticipated to supplement the global market. However, volatile prices crude oil and hazardous health effects of cumene are expected to hamper this growth.

The global cumene market is categorized on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, it is classified into phenol/acetone and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global cumene market have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, with the local and established players. The key players profiled in the report include:

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total S.A.

BP Plc.

Axiall Corporation

SABIC

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

JX Nippon Oil

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides extensive qualitative & quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations of the global cumene market from 2014 to 2022 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Market estimations and forecast of the industry are based on factors impacting the growth, in terms of value and volume.

Competitive intelligence of leading producers and suppliers of cumene assists to understand the competitive scenario globally.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global cumene market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Cumene market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Cumene Market Key Segments:

By Application

Phenol/Acetone

Others

Request full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include:

CPCC

KMG Chemicals

CNPC

Chang Chun Plastics Co. LTD

KenolKobil

Formosa Plastics Group

Taiwan Cement Corporation

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

Georgia Gulf Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

Koch Industries

Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

Mitsui & Co. LTd.

CEPSA

Eni Spa

Sunoco

Aramco Services Company

Domo Investment Group

Flint Hills Resources LP

Guangzhou VA-SO Plastics Co.Ltd.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com