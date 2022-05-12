Baobab Powder Market [BENEFITS] 2022 : Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Global Baobab Powder Market Size study, by Product Type (Organic Baobab Powder, Conventional Baobab Powder) by Sales Channel (Direct sales, Indirect Sales) by end use industries (foods & beverages, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030

Global Baobab Powder Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Baobab is a fruit that are native to mainland Africa, Madagascar, and Australia. Baobab has various health benefits such as weight loss, balancing blood sugar levels, reducing inflammation and optimize digestive health. Growing food and beverages industry and rising R&D activities, new product launches from market players are key drivers for the growth of Baobab Powder market.

For instance, in 2020, Eco Products B’Ayoba, South Africa based producer of high quality Organic and certified Baobab Fruit Powder has launched its two new products ready-to-Use Baobab Paste and Red Baobab Tea. Also, in Nov 2021, Blue Sky Botanics, UK based manufacturer of botanical extracts for the Food & Beverage, Cosmetic industry has launched baobab fruit puree in the European market. Also, with the increasing disposable income and shifting consumer preference towards organic food products, the adoption & demand for Baobab Powder is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, low affordability due to premium pricing of Baobab Powder impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Baobab Powder market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for organic food products and growing trend of veganism in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising geriatric population and growing beverages industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Baobab Powder market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aduna Limited

Baobab Foods

B’Ayoba

NP Nutra

Mighty Baobab Limited London

Organic Africa

EcoProducts

Atacora

Halka B Organics

Organic Burst UK Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Organic Baobab Powder

Conventional Baobab Powder

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By End Use Industries:

Foods & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Baobab Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

