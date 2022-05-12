Caramel Ingredients Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 : Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years 2030

Global Caramel Ingredients Market Size study, by Type (Inclusions, Fillings, Toppings, Shades, Flavours, Others) by Form (Stable, Liquid, Powder) by end use industries (Confectionery products, Ice creams & cakes, Bakery products, Beverages, Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic construction, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030
Global Caramel Ingredients Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Caramel is defined as a chewy, light-brown candy. Caramel is made from butter, sugar, and milk, cream. Caramel ingredients have applications in the food & beverage industry as a filling, topping, colorant & flavorant, inclusion, coating, and icing. In case of food & beverage industry, caramel has its applications in confectioneries, desserts, carbonated beverages, and alcoholic beverages. Growing bakery industry and rising adoption of caramel-based ingredients are key drivers for the growth of Caramel Ingredients market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- in the year 2020, the global market for bread and bakery products estimated at approximately 105.78 million tons and it is expected to reach to 135 million tons by the year 2025.
Also, In September 2021 AAK’s, a Sweden based producer of vegetable oils and fats has launched AKOMEL caramel fats. AKOMEL is a portfolio of clean-label and plant-based fats from sustainable sources and are also these fat are non-hydrogenated, non-trans and low-saturated. Also, with the increasing demand for clean label products and rising disposable income, the adoption & demand for Caramel Ingredients is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of Caramel Ingredients impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Caramel Ingredients market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing food and beverages industry and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing bakery industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Caramel Ingredients market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Nestle
Mars Inc.
Kerry Group
Bakels Worldwide
Cargill Incorporated
Goteborgsfood Budapest ZRT
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Ferrero
Martin Braun KG
Puratos Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Inclusions
Fillings
Toppings
Shades
Flavours
Others
By Form:
Stable
Liquid
Powder
By End Use Industries:
Confectionery products
Ice creams & cakes
Bakery products
Beverages
Alcoholic
Non-alcoholic construction
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Caramel Ingredients Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
