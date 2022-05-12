Wellness Supplements Market [NEWS] 2022 : In depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

Global Wellness Supplements Market Size study, By Product (Dietary Supplements {Vitamin Supplements, Mineral Supplements, Protein Supplements, Herbal Supplements}, Fortified/Functional Food & Beverages {Omega Fatty Acids Fortified Food, Probiotic Fortified Food, Branded Iodinated Salt, Branded Wheat Flour, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Fortified Juices}, Food Intolerance products {Gluten-free Foods, Lactose-free Foods, Diabetic Foods, Other Special Milk Formula}, Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials {Anti-Aging Supplements, Anti-Cellulite Supplements, Anti-Acne Supplements}), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030

Global Wellness Supplements Market is valued approximately USD $$ Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Wellness supplements are the ingredients that are specially designed to add further nutritional value in the diet of an individual, helps in boosting health. These supplements include all the minerals in adequate ratio to meet the daily requirement for the healthy diet, along with food supplements usually includes folic acid, calcium, vitamin b12, and vitamin D. The growing geriatric population, rising inclination towards the healthy lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness regarding the availability of the wellness products are the foremost factors that augments the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to the United Nation, in 2019 there were nearly 703 million persons aged 65 years and above worldwide, and the number of older populations is expected to double with around 1.5 billion by 2050. However, the lack of distinction from traditional food categories impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing incidences of health disorders are projected to offer various lucrative opportunities to the market growth over the forecasting period.

The key regions considered for the global Wellness Supplements market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing awareness and acceptance of wellness products, and rising disposable income. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing geriatric population, as well as rising inclination towards a healthy lifestyle, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wellness Supplements market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nestle S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Herbalife Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

NBTY, Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Pola, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Dietary Supplements

Vitamin Supplements

Mineral Supplements

Protein Supplements

Herbal Supplements

Fortified/Functional Food & Beverages

Omega Fatty Acids Fortified Food

Probiotic Fortified Food

Branded Iodinated Salt

Branded Wheat Flour

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Fortified Juices

Food Intolerance products

Gluten-free Foods

Lactose-free Foods

Diabetic Foods

Other Special Milk Formula

Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials

Anti-Aging Supplements

Anti-Cellulite Supplements

Anti-Acne Supplements

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Wellness Supplements Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

