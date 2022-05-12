Wellness Supplements Market [NEWS] 2022 : In depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

Global Wellness Supplements Market Size study, By Product (Dietary Supplements {Vitamin Supplements, Mineral Supplements, Protein Supplements, Herbal Supplements}, Fortified/Functional Food & Beverages {Omega Fatty Acids Fortified Food, Probiotic Fortified Food, Branded Iodinated Salt, Branded Wheat Flour, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Fortified Juices}, Food Intolerance products {Gluten-free Foods, Lactose-free Foods, Diabetic Foods, Other Special Milk Formula}, Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials {Anti-Aging Supplements, Anti-Cellulite Supplements, Anti-Acne Supplements}), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030
Global Wellness Supplements Market is valued approximately USD $$ Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Wellness supplements are the ingredients that are specially designed to add further nutritional value in the diet of an individual, helps in boosting health. These supplements include all the minerals in adequate ratio to meet the daily requirement for the healthy diet, along with food supplements usually includes folic acid, calcium, vitamin b12, and vitamin D. The growing geriatric population, rising inclination towards the healthy lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness regarding the availability of the wellness products are the foremost factors that augments the market demand across the globe.
For instance, according to the United Nation, in 2019 there were nearly 703 million persons aged 65 years and above worldwide, and the number of older populations is expected to double with around 1.5 billion by 2050. However, the lack of distinction from traditional food categories impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing incidences of health disorders are projected to offer various lucrative opportunities to the market growth over the forecasting period.
The key regions considered for the global Wellness Supplements market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing awareness and acceptance of wellness products, and rising disposable income. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing geriatric population, as well as rising inclination towards a healthy lifestyle, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wellness Supplements market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Nestle S.A.
Abbott Laboratories
Amway
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Herbalife Ltd.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
NBTY, Inc.
GNC Holdings Inc.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Pola, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product
Dietary Supplements
Vitamin Supplements
Mineral Supplements
Protein Supplements
Herbal Supplements
Fortified/Functional Food & Beverages
Omega Fatty Acids Fortified Food
Probiotic Fortified Food
Branded Iodinated Salt
Branded Wheat Flour
Energy Drinks
Sports Drinks
Fortified Juices
Food Intolerance products
Gluten-free Foods
Lactose-free Foods
Diabetic Foods
Other Special Milk Formula
Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials
Anti-Aging Supplements
Anti-Cellulite Supplements
Anti-Acne Supplements
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Wellness Supplements Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
