Beverages Acidulants Market [FACTORS] 2022 : Report Examines Latest Trends Size, Share,  and Key Drivers Supporting Growth 2030

Global Beverages Acidulants Market Size study, by Product Type (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Others) by Form (Powder, Liquid, Granules) by Nature (Organic, Synthetic) by end use industries (Soft Drinks, Dairy-based Beverages, Fruit Juices and Concentrates, Alcoholic Beverages, Energy Drinks) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030

Global Beverages Acidulants Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Beverages Acidulants are chemical compounds that are used to provide sour or acidic flavor to food products. Acetic acid & citric acid are commonly used as food additives in processed foods and beverages to impart sour taste and also to adjust the pH level, enhance flavour. Growing food and beverages sector and increasing awareness towards organic food products are key drivers for the growth of Beverages Acidulants market.

For instance, according to global database management company Statista- in the year 2020, the global market for non-alcoholic drinks was valued at USD 1.03 trillion and by the year 2025 the revenue of the global non-alcoholic drinks market is estimated to reach to USD 1.44 trillion. Also, with the increasing consumption of beverages products in emerging economies and rising global population, the adoption & demand for Beverages Acidulants is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, supply chain disruption owing to covid pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Beverages Acidulants market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption nonalcoholic beverages in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages industry and rising disposable income in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Beverages Acidulants market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tate and Lyle,

Batory Nutra,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.,

Cargill, Inc.,

FBC Industries, Inc.,

Isegen South Africa (Pty), Ltd.,

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.,

The Sumo Food Ingredients (SFI)

Suntran Industrial Group Ltd.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Citric Acid

Acetic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Lactic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Malic Acid

Tartaric Acid

Others

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

Granules

By Nature:

Organic

Synthetic

By End Use Industries:

Soft Drinks

Dairy-based Beverages

Fruit Juices and Concentrates

Alcoholic Beverages

Energy Drinks

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Beverages Acidulants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

