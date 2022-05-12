Fertility Supplements Market [RESEARCH STUDY] 2022 : Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030

Global Fertility Supplements Market Size study, by Type (Capsules, Soft gels, Powders, Liquids, Others) by Form (Natural, Synthetic, Blend) by Sales Channel (Over the Counter, Prescribed) by End User (Men, Women) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030
Global Fertility Supplements Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Fertility supplements contain micronutrients, which are vitamins and minerals. People consumers these supplements to increase fertility. Fertility supplements contains nutrients like Folic Acid, Fish Oil, Selenium, Vitamin E and Vitamin D etc. Growing prevalence of infertility globally and rising obesity rates are key drivers for the growth of Fertility Supplements market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)- As of 2021, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals are suffering from infertility disease globally. Also, as per global database management company Statista- global fertility services market was valued at USD 20 billion in the year 2018, and as per estimations it would double by the year 2026 and valued at USD 41 billion.
Also, In January 2022, Gynov, a France based pharmaceuticals company has launched health supplement named Gynositol in US market. Also, with the increasing disposable income and rising sedentary lifestyle trends, the adoption & demand for Fertility Supplements is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, slow penetration rate in emerging economies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Fertility Supplements market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing trend of smoking and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of infertility and sedentary lifestyle in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fertility Supplements market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Exeltis USA, Inc.
TTK HealthCare Ltd.
PregPrep LLC
Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH
Active Bio Life Science GmbH
Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC
Fairhaven Health, LLC
Lenus Pharma GesmbH
ZenithNutrition
INVO Bioscience
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Capsules
Soft gels
Powders
Liquids
Others
By Form:
Natural
Synthetic
Blend
By Sales Channel:
Over the Counter
Prescribed
By End User:
Men
Women
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Fertility Supplements Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
