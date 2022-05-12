China Proton Therapy Market 2022 Share, Size, Business Growth Statistics, and Forecast to 2030

China Proton Therapy market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the China Proton Therapy market by region.

China Proton Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and future outlook for proton therapy in China. The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies.The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms,current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on number of patients treated at China proton therapy centers from 2008 to 2016.

The report also includes assessment of China reimbursement scenario; proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the China proton therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the China proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, China proton therapy centers developed by the companies and recent development of the proton therapy market.

The major companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are:

Advanced Oncotherapy, Siemens Healthneers, ProNova Solution, ProTom International, Hitachi, Ion Beam Applications (IBA), Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems

Long–term Growth Projection:

• China represents a significant opportunity in the Global proton therapy market

• China proton therapy market will exhibit a steady CAGR of over 30% by 2025

• The potential China proton therapy market is likely to reach more than USD 10 Billion by 2025

• IBA accounted highest number of proton therapy centers in the forecast period

• Advanced Oncotherapy is emerging with novel technology and significantly impacting the proton therapy market size over the forecast period

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Proton Therapy Current Applications

• Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

• Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis by Company

• China Proton Therapy Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

• China Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment (2012 – 2025)

• China Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• China Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

• China Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers (2008 – 2016)

• China Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

• Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

• Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

• Major Deals in Proton Therapy Market

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Proton Therapy Market

• Major Companies Analysis

Key Deliverables in the Study

• Market Definition for the specified topic along with identification of key drivers and inhibitors for the market

• Trending factors influencing the market of the China proton therapy market

• It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

• It provides a seven-year forecast which helps to provide a long-term assessment of developments in the China proton therapy market

• Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the China proton therapy market

• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current product portfolios and recent development

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the China Proton Therapy market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the China Proton Therapy industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the China Proton Therapy industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the China Proton Therapy market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

