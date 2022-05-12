Ginseng Market [ADVANTAGES] 2022 : Size, Share : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2030

Global Ginseng Market Size study, by Source (Wild, Cultivated) by Form (Raw, Powder, Extract) by Variety (Oriental Ginseng, American Ginseng, Siberian Ginseng, Others) by end use industries (Personal Care Products, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical Products) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030
Global Ginseng Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ginseng-market/QI037
Ginseng is a plant based herbal medicines. There are two main types of ginsengs, Asian or Korean ginseng and American ginseng. Ginseng has traditionally been used for a number of medical conditions. Ginseng helps in boosting immunity, improving focus and regulation of blood sugar. Growing demand for plant-based food products and rising health consciousness among consumers are key drivers for the growth of Ginseng market.
For instance, according to Plant based Foods Association (PFBA) & Good Food Institute (GFI)- in the year 2020 sales of plant-based food products in US has estimated at USD 7 billion, witnessing a double-digit growth rate of over 27% from USD 5.5 billion sales in the year 2019. Also, in the year 2020, 57 percent of all U.S. households purchased plant-based foods (approximately 71 million households). Also, with growing trend of veganism and increased application in cosmetics and personal care industry, the adoption & demand for Ginseng is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, limited regional availability of raw material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Ginseng market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for vegan products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing application of ginseng in pharmaceutical industry and traditional medicines would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ginseng market across Asia-Pacific region.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ginseng-market/QI037
Major market player included in this report are:
Korean Ginseng Export Corporation
Organika Health Products Inc
Ilhwa Co. Ltd
Korean Ginseng Corp.
RFI Ingredients, Inc
Koshiro Co Ltd
Daedong Korea Ginseng Co., Ltd.
Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd.
Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd.
Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Source:
Wild
Cultivated
By Form:
Raw
Powder
Extract
By Variety:
Oriental Ginseng
American Ginseng
Siberian Ginseng
Others
By End Use Industries:
Personal Care Products
Dietary Supplements
Food and Beverage Processing
Pharmaceutical Products
Directly Purchase the Complete Global Ginseng Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ginseng-market/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Ginseng Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Korean Ginseng Export Corporation
Organika Health Products Inc
Ilhwa Co. Ltd
Korean Ginseng Corp.
RFI Ingredients, Inc
Koshiro Co Ltd
Daedong Korea Ginseng Co., Ltd.
Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd.
Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd.
Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ginseng-market/QI037
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/