Non-GMO Food Products Market [BENEFITS] 2022 : Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Global Non-GMO Food Products Market Size study, by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by Product (Grain and Cereals, Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Condiment, Dressing, & Oil, Others (Spices, soups, etc.)) by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030

Global Non-GMO Food Products Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Non-GMO or Non-Genetically Modified products are free from the genetically modified organism. The products which are free from GMOs are produced using an organic method or non-organic method. Non-GMO foods are free from chemicals, preservatives, or toxins. Growing demand for natural food products and rising health consciousness among consumers are key drivers for the growth of Non-GMO Food Products market. For instance, according to Plant Based Food Association (PFBA) & Good Food Institute (GFI)- In the year 2021, sales of plant-based food products in US reached to USD 7 billion, witnessing a growth rate of over 27% from that of USD 5.5 billion sales in the year 2020 and Plant-based milk has reached to USD 2.5 billion and accounted for 35% of the total plant-based food market.

Also, in Jan 2022, DouxMatok, An Israil based producer of sugar reduction solutions and Blommer Chocolate Co., chocolate manufacturer based in Chicago, Illinois, USA have partnered to produce and sell a portfolio of chocolate products. The companies would develop non-Genetically Modified chocolate-flavored chips with sugar reduced by 50%. Also, with the increasing demand for the non-GMO food label and rising per capita income, the adoption & demand for Non-GMO Food Products is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, premium pricing of non-GMO food Products and supply chain disruption due to pandemic restrictions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Non-GMO Food Products market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for the end-use applications in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such increasing demand for the product from countries such as India and Japan would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-GMO Food Products market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amy’s Kitchen

Blue Diamond Growers

Chiquita Brands International Sarl

Clif Bar & Company

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods Inc.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Organic Valley

Pernod Ricard SA

United Natural Foods Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product:

Grain and Cereals

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy Products

Infant Food

Condiment, Dressing, & Oil

Others (Spices, soups, etc.)

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Non-GMO Food Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

